Colts Get Major Alec Pierce News Ahead of Preseason Finale

After a delay, Alec Pierce is finally on the verge of returning to the practice field for the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Fox 59’s Mike Chappell, Indy is activating the wide receiver from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

“Colts taking WR Alec Pierce off PUP today, per source. Been rehabbing after surgery on left ankle/heel in March.”

Pierce’s activation comes a couple of days after head coach Shane Steichen said the wide receiver would train “sometime this week.” Now, it is officially confirmed he will get some time on the field, either in limited or full participation.

This is positive for Indy, as the team gets their first option back just over two weeks before the start of the 2026 season. Quarterback Daniel Jones gets his weapon and looks to build on the chemistry they left from last season ahead of 2026.

Why Alec Pierce Had Ankle Surgery

Alec Pierce signed a $116 million deal in the offseason to become the Indianapolis Colts’ first-round pick in the 2026 season.

The former Cincinnati Wildcat had surgery done on his ankle to fix a “lingering” pain that began back in the 2024 season.

Pierce was originally going to go through the pain, but decided to get surgery after consulting medical professionals.

“It definitely got a little bit worse as the (2025) season went,” Pierce said, via the Colts. “Probably the last month I’d say I was kind of struggling – (it) affected practice, I’d taken some days off. I’m glad they figured out what the issue was and we were able to fix it.”

“I think obviously we want the (return) date to be as early as possible, but you kind of got to let your body guide itself and see how you feel.”

After getting the surgery, it was revealed that the wide receiver would return sometime during early training camp. But as the days continued, it appeared less and less likely Pierce would take the field.

But with just a little over two weeks before Week 1, the Indianapolis Colts get their 2025 leading receiver back on the field.

Colts Wide Receiver Room Takes a Blow

Alec Pierce returning is a major positive for the Indianapolis Colts offense. The team gets its downfield threat, who signed a four-year, $116 million deal in the offseason, likely during Week 1.

But with Pierce returning, the Colts have currently lost another member in the room.

Wide receiver Josh Downs is currently dealing with a calf injury, but it appears to be a short-term injury, with Downs saying that he expects to be back with the team soon.

Also injured, Pro Bowl tight end Tyler Warren is dealing with a groin injury. The second-year player will be out for a week of practice and should be 100% by the time of the season opener.

While the Colts receiver room will likely start the season at full strength, the small knocks can build up and cause some worry behind the scenes.

Regarding Alec Pierce, the wide receiver will have just over two weeks to get back into the groove of things before the opener against the Baltimore Ravens.