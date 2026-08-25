Colts’ Shane Steichen Gives Positive Alec Pierce Update

Alec Pierce is recovering from an ankle injury that “lingered” from the 2025 season and was bothering him.

It was initially reported that the wide receiver would return at some point during training camp, but he has not yet taken part in practice due to a slow recovery. It was also revealed that Pierce could miss the entirety of camp and preseason.

The Indianapolis Colts could be without one of their better offensive weapons if the wide receiver is not ready for the start of Week 1.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen spoke to the media at camp and delivered a positive update surrounding Alec Pierce.

Alec Pierce Scheduled to Return to Practice

Alec Pierce had a career season in 2025 that led to him landing a four-year, $116 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

After trading Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pierce is set to be the first read in the pass game in 2026 and receive the bulk of targets. But if he doesn’t return soon, the Colts could start the 2026 season off how they ended 2025.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Shane Steichen revealed the wide receiver could return to practice “sometime this week.”

“Good news: Colts WR Alec Pierce (ankle) is expected to return to practice this week if all goes to plan, according to coach Shane Steichen.”

If Pierce returns to practice, either in a limited or full capacity, it is a positive sign for Indianapolis’ offense ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 season.

When asked by a reporter, Steichen said there has been no conversation about Pierce starting the season on the Physically Unable to Play (PUP) list. If the wide receiver were to be on the list at the start of the season, he would miss the first four games.

But with the possibility of Pierce returning to practice, it seems that he could be part of the 53-man roster against the Baltimore Ravens.

Alec Pierce had a career season in 2025, hauling in 47 receptions for 1003 yards and 6 touchdowns, which led to a four-year, $116 million contract in the offseason.

Pierce’s Return is a Good Sign for Receiving Room

If Alec Pierce returns to practice, it would be a major note for Indianapolis, which is dealing with injuries in the passing game.

Colts Pro Bowl tight end Tyler Warren is currently dealing with a groin injury and is set to miss this week of practice. While the TE’s injury isn’t as harsh, Indy could be without two of their better-performing players from the 2025 season.

Due to the injuries on the offensive side of the ball, the Colts signed Keenan Allen to a one-year deal to help strengthen their depleted pass game.

But with the positive talks surrounding Pierce and the short-term injury to Warren, the Colts don’t appear, barring any setbacks, to have an issue in the pass game.

With the extra depth from Keenan Allen, Indy’s receiving room appears to be in good hands for the 2026 season.