Colts’ Best-Kept Defensive Secret Could Finally Fix Biggest 2024 Weakness

The Indianapolis Colts head into the 2025 NFL offseason with a clear obligation to fix their tackling problem.

The Colts missed a league-worst 157 tackles in the 2024-25 season, 23 more than any other team—the Colts are making drills a central focus for training camp. It’s a dilemma that had costly consequences last season.

Indianapolis faced the fourth-most defensive snaps in 2024, but their tackling woes stood out, especially in key moments. Game film backed up the numbers: missed tackles, extended opposing drives and demoralized the defense.

Chris Ballard’s Targeted Offseason Moves to Improve Colts Tackling

Recognizing their greatest defensive weakness, GM Chris Ballard focused on reliable tacklers in the offseason. Instead of big-name signings, Ballard prioritized players with proven fundamentals.

At safety, the Colts parted ways with Julian Blackmon, who missed at least 12% of his tackles in four of five NFL seasons, per ESPN’s Bill Barnwell. His replacement, Cam Bynum, has a career missed tackle rate of just 7.1%.

At cornerback, Samuel Womack III (12.2% missed tackle rate) was replaced by Charvarius Ward, who boasts the lowest missed tackle rate of any player entering the league since 2018, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. This upgrade strengthens the Colts’ ability to limit yards after catch and contain elusive receivers.

Linebacker E.J. Speed, who missed over 10% of tackles the last two seasons, was not re-signed. Rookie Jaylon Carlies, who missed only 5.3% of tackles last year while starting six games, is expected to earn a full-time role in 2025.

The Colts ranked 30th in third-down conversion defense last season, allowing opponents to convert 44.4% of attempts. Missed tackles contributed heavily, as defenders often failed to bring down ball carriers short of first-down markers.

Improved tackling won’t instantly make the Colts an elite defense. However, it will help them get off the field more frequently, disrupt opposing drives, and give their offense better chances. Tackling fundamentals are the foundation every strong defense needs—and the Colts are prioritizing that foundation now.

Better tackling reduces yards after contact, limits big plays, and builds confidence across the defense. It can be the difference in close games and maintaining discipline in critical moments.

With more reliable tacklers on the roster, Indianapolis can better contain opposing offenses and reduce costly breakdowns. This complements other defensive strengths and could be the difference between an average season and a legitimate playoff push.

In today’s offense-driven NFL, tackling efficiency slows plays and prevents big gains. Teams that master tackling have a better chance to win close games—even without star-studded rosters.

What to Watch in the Colts’ 2025 Season

The emergence of Carlies as a dependable tackler will be key. Alongside veterans like Ward and Bynum, the Colts could develop a fundamentally sound defense that consistently forces opponents off the field.

The Colts enter the 2025 offseason with a focused plan: fix the tackling problem that plagued their defense in 2024. By adding sure tacklers, developing young talent, and emphasizing fundamentals in training camp, Indianapolis is giving itself a real shot at improvement.

Tackling may not be glamorous, but it’s often the difference between winning and losing. For a Colts team aiming to return to the playoffs, mastering tackling could be the best-kept secret weapon they need.