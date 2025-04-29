Former Colts Pro Bowler Signs Record-Breaking Contract

The Indianapolis Colts released kicker Matt Gay this offseason. He wasn’t bad per se, but the team obviously decided that he wasn’t worth the four-year, $22.5 million contract that he signed in 2023 with the Colts.

According to Tom Pelissero on X, the Washington Commanders have scooped him up and given him a record-breaking one-year contract.

“Veteran kicker Matt Gay is signing with the #Commanders on a one-year deal worth over $4.25 million fully guaranteed, per agents,” Pelissero tweets (or posts or whatever).

“It’s the most fully guaranteed money for a kicker on a one-year deal in NFL history. Gay can earn up to $5M with reachable incentives.”

Gay made the Pro Bowl in 2021 while with the Los Angeles Rams.

Why did the Colts move on from Gay?

In 2024, Gay really struggled from beyond the 50-yard mark. He was 31-37 for an 83.8% conversion rate, which is not terrible, but the fact that he was 3-9 from outside of 50 is very troublesome. 50 yards used to be a bomb in the NFL. Now, if you’re even unreliable from 55 yards, your team is bringing someone in on Tuesday.

And, at four years, $22.5 million for a kicker? We can get some young kid in for much cheaper that can get close enough to – or hopefully surpass – your production. A team can also find a veteran free agent on the street for much less than that.

What does this mean for Washington?

The Commanders had Austin Siebert kicking last year and he was excellent. He was 27-30 on field goals for a 90% conversion rate, but was 2-5 beyond 50 yards before landing on injured reserve with a hip injury. Zane Gonzalez took over for six regular season games and all three playoff games, but was released upon the signing of Gay.

“The Washington Commanders haven’t had any kicker news in a while,” writes Scott Jennings (not the CNN guy…I’m pretty sure) of Hogshaven.com. “They didn’t sign one in free agency, draft one last weekend, or sign an UDFA after the draft. That changed today with the news that Washington s signing former Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay.”

It’s not at this time what the Commanders’ plans are for Siebert, but it’s quite a one-year financial commitment to Gay so it wouldn’t seem like this is an open kicking competition. Then again, one never knows in the world of kicking.