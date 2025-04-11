With Release of Gay, Colts Now Have Kicking Issue

The Indianapolis Colts now have a hole to fill at the kicking position. The team on Thursday officially released kicker Matt Gay, just two years into a four-year contract.

In the 2023 offseason, Gay signed a record-breaking four-year, $22.5 million deal with the Colts, making him the highest-paid kicker in the history of the National Football League. He was previously with the Los Angeles Rams. As often is the case with high-end kickers and punters, they get signed to big money deals until the team feels like they are replaceable with younger, cheaper players.

In 2024, Gay went 31-for-37 for an 83.8% conversion rate, which is far from awful. However, he was just 3-9 from beyond the 50-yard line and in today’s NFL, the team felt that’s not good enough. During his two-year stint with the Colts, Gay converted 82.1% of his field goal attempts (64-78), but – again – it was his success rate beyond the 50-yard line that raised eyebrows, kicking just 50% on attempts beyond that mark (11 of 22).

“Kicking is very, very mental,” Gay said. “I’ve been very good from 50-plus in my career, and I have full confidence going forward that I can make these kicks. I’ve shown that I can do that.”

Coach Shane Steichen stuck with his kicker, while repeatedly being asked about him.

“Matt’s our kicker,” Steichen said in October. “He’s been doing it for a long time. He knows he’s got to make those going forward, but he is our kicker.”

That was then, and this is now. Gay is now an unrestricted free agent.

What are the Colts options in the upcoming NFL Draft?

It’s somewhat rare – but not unheard of – for kickers to be taken in the NFL Draft. You don’t have to the be the Oakland Raiders and take Sebastian Janikowski in the first-round – like they did back in 2000 – to find a decent kicker in the draft. Very good kicking prospects can often be had in the later rounds.

According to Walter Football, there are really only two kickers worth drafting in 2025:

1. Florida State Ryan Fitzgerald, K, Florida State

Height: 6-1. Weight: 198.

Projected Round (2025): 4-6. 1/18/25: Fitzgerald was 13-for-13 and hit on all five of his attempts from over 50 yards. He also connected on a 59-yard field goal. 2/26/24: Fitzgerald was very accurate for the Seminoles in 2023, connecting on 91 percent of his field goals (19-of-21). However, his long field goal was just 48 yards. In 2021, Fitzgerald hit a 53-yard field goal. 2. Ole Miss Caden Davis, K, Ole Miss

Height: 6-2. Weight: 210.

Projected Round (2025): 5-7. 1/18/25: Davis made 83 percent of his field goals (24-of-29) with a long of 57 yards. He was 8-of-9 in the 40-yard range and 2-of-4 in 50+. Davis was invited to the Senior Bowl.

There are also usually a plethora of free-agent kickers that get signed after the draft.

There are always free agents to be had

The life of an NFL kicker can be a difficult and stressful one. Sometimes you are only as good as your latest game. Unless you are Justin Tucker or Jake Elliott, finding job stability is tough and even those two had well-documented struggles in 2024.

Expect the Colts to bring in a mixture of rookie and NFL veteran free agents this offseason, with the top five expected to be:

1. Brandon McManus, K, Packers. Age: 34.

Re-signed with Packers (3 years, $15 million) Brandon McManus was great in the regular season, hitting all but one of his 21 attempts. 2. Nick Folk, K, Titans. Age: 40.

Nick Folk was 21-of-22 last year, including 5-of-5 from 50-plus. 3. Eddy Pineiro, K, Panthers. Age: 29.

Eddy Pineiro was a solid 22-of-26 last year. He’s 11-of-14 from 50-plus in his career. 4. Austin Seibert, K, Redskins. Age: 28.

Austin Seibert is coming off a great year, but missed some time with a groin injury. 5. Matt Prater, K, Cardinals. Age: 41.

Matt Prater has been 84.8 percent or better in each of the past three seasons. Unfortunately, age (41), could begin to catch up with him very shortly.

Gay is sure to find work with a new team in 2025, but he’ll really need to focus on his long-range kicking. Years ago, it was a big deal to hit from 50 yards and beyond, but these days, lack of success from distance can – and does – result in a pink slip.