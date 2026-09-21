Colts Give Concerning Injury Update On WR Alec Pierce

The Indianapolis Colts came very close to upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening. Unfortunately, a 33-30 overtime loss led to the team’s ninth-straight regular-season defeat. There were some positive things to take from the contest, but the negatives were out and about as well. One key point in the game was wide receiver Alec Pierce departing due to an injury. The pass-catcher had to be carted off in the middle of the matchup and looked like he could not put any weight on his left foot.

After the showdown, head coach Shane Steichen spoke to the media. He mentioned that Pierce’s x-rays came back negative, which was a positive update. With that said, the next piece of information from Steichen was not the best. He told reporters on Monday that the wide receiver aggravated his previously-surgically-repaired heel.

“As I mentioned last night, the x-rays on Alec Pierce heel were negative, but he did aggravate something in his heel that he had the procedure on,” Steichen said. “We’re still gathering information on that right now. As soon as I have more information, I’ll let you guys know.”

Steichen didn’t get too far into the details about Pierce’s injury. That could lead one to believe that nothing is off the table for the wideout, including short-term Injured Reserve (IR). If the Colts place him on that list, the playmaker would have to sit out at least four games.

Indianapolis will seriously start to rely on Josh Downs if Pierce does miss an extended period of time. Overall, the latest intel could spark worry.

Colts’ Steichen Gives Questionable Update On Pierce

A reporter asked Steichen if Pierce would be able to play in Week 3. He was very indirect in his response and it was pretty much all coach-speak.

“I don’t know that right now,” Steichen said. “Like I said, we’re still gathering information, talking to the doctors and trainers, and then once I have that information I’ll let you know.”

It’s clear that there are some unknowns in the Colts building when it comes to Pierce’s health. If that’s not the case, then the coach is simply keeping information to himself until he has to release an injury report later in the week.

Colts Need Their $114 Million Man To Get Back On The Field

Indianapolis didn’t give Pierce a four-year, $114 million deal for him to sit on the sideline in street clothes. Not long after he signed his big deal, news broke that he had undergone surgery on this same heel. Clearly, he has not fully recovered from that procedure.

The Colts offense did perform relatively well in Kansas City. Downs stepped up in Pierce’s absence. However, the unit really loses the threat of the deep ball when the newly-extended wideout is not on the field. If he has to miss time, someone is going to need to turn into a deep-ball target.

For now, there is no reason to sound the panic alarm. However, that could change if the Colts announce that Pierce is headed to IR.