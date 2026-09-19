Colts’ DeForest Buckner Has Strong Message For His Teammates Ahead Of Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts had fans thinking everything was looking up. Back in 2025, the team started with a record of 8-2. Then, an end-of-season collapse ruined any hope of a postseason run.

The organization has not won a meaningful game since early November of last year. That drought has a legitimate chance of continuing with the Kansas City Chiefs on the docket in Week 2. The most important thing will be learning from a Baltimore Ravens beatdown and adjusting accordingly.

One of the Indianapolis leaders wasn’t afraid to speak up in preparation of the Sunday Night Football contest in Kansas City. JJ Stankevitz of the Colts’ official website reported that defensive lineman DeForest Buckner held his teammates accountable.

“We didn’t play to our standard at all whatsoever, and we know we’re better than that and what we put on tape,” Buckner said. “But obviously, you’re only as good as your last game and that’s what we put on tape. So we got to continue to prove to ourselves and prove to everybody else that we’re a better defense than that.”

Buckner was focusing on the defensive side of the ball. Even though Lamar Jackson and Co. are a respected group, allowing 41 points is completely unacceptable. The Colts defense has yet another tough task with Patrick Mahomes healthy and ready to play.

The comments from Buckner are important to pay attention to. The guys in the locker room are aware that there are no excuses for the play versus Baltimore. The first step to addressing all of the issues is having some sort of accountability.

As a captain, Buckner made sure to clear up any doubt that fans may have. Overall, the Colts know that they have to turn the storyline about their group around.

Colts’ Defense Had Alarming Stat In Week 1

Indianapolis still has a lot of football left to play in 2026. One of the most glaring problems was the inefficiencies for Bucker and Co. The unit allowed 7.8 yards per play against the Ravens. This tied for the worst market in the entire National Football League.

Colts Need To Clean Up Communication

Akeem Davis-Gaither will wear the green dot on Sunday evening for Lou Anarumo’s defense. This comes after safety Cam Bynum had the responsibility against Baltimore. This is a strategic decision to try and get a more fluid setup on that side of the ball. Sankevitz explained why the team had to make this decision.

“The Colts believe those alignment issues will be solved by shifting communication responsibilities from safety Cam Bynum to linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither,” Stankevitz wrote. “The challenges for Bynum, it should be noted, aren’t a reflection on him as a player – it was more a challenge of the deep safety role he’s tasked with playing.”

The Colts believe that the defense is talented. Incorrect decisions were made in Week 1, as noted by Stankevitz in his analysis. Now that Davis-Gaither will be the signal-caller, the hope is that Buckner’s words will receive some back-up. Furthermore, Indianapolis doesn’t have any other option but to play up to the standard the defensive lineman was talking about.