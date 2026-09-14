Colts’ Hall Of Honor Member Gives Team Big Wake-Up Call

The Indianapolis Colts are thrilled to have Daniel Jones ready to go for the 2026 regular season. That was almost the only positive thing that came out of Sunday’s loss. The Baltimore Ravens arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium with a goal of making a statement, and they did just that. After the first quarter, the Ravens dominated the rest of the way in a 41-23 beatdown that was never really close. Shane Steichen has a lot of work to do if his group wants to quickly get back on track.

Following the matchup, reaction from those who cover the Colts came out quickly. One individual who always gives his thoughts is Hall of Honor member Bill Brooks. Indianapolis’ former wide receiver was talking on the franchise’s Instant Reaction show about the game. He was very blunt when talking about the performance as a whole.

“Nothing went right,” Brooks said. “They didn’t play well at all. Actually, you know, it’s disappointing for the players. I know they way they performed is not the way they expect to perform. They’re probably a little embarrassed about what happened [on Sunday], not playing well and not coming out, especially at home against an AFC opponent knowing how good Baltimore is.”

The Colts were viewed as one of the best teams in the AFC after a strong start to the 2025 campaign. Things did crumble down the stretch, and now it seems to have boiled over into 2026. With that said, the Ravens are an extremely good team; but to be the best, you have to beat the best. Watching the tape and getting better from it is now the best course of action.

Colts Only Had 1 True Star Of The Game

Jonathan Taylor was always going to be the feature of the Indianapolis offense. The running back was stout in the contest, rushing the ball 19 times for 98 yards. He added on two scores as well. The only other reliable performer was Alec Pierce, as the wideout had four receptions for 61 yards in his return from injury.

Jones, on the other hand, did show some significant rust, and will need to bounce back. The quarterback completed 19 of 32 passes for 166 yards. He added one touchdown and an interception. Additionally, Lamar Jackson and Company tore the Colts’ defense to shreds. Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo has a lot of work to do with his group. It is never good to allow 41 points the first time out.

Indianapolis Won’t Have It Any Easier In Week 2

Indianapolis is facing a daunting early schedule, and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the docket for Week 2. Although Patrick Mahomes is coming back following a torn ACL, he will be on the field barring something unexpected happening. The key part for the Colts moving forward will certainly be to find a way to get better from the Week 1 experience.

Kansas City will have the home-field advantage and seriously be looking to make a statement in its first home game of the season. As a result, Indianapolis should have its hands full.