Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter Opens Up About the Addition of Darius Slayton

The Indianapolis Colts needed immediate help at wide receiver after it was revealed that Alec Pierce would miss multiple weeks due to an aggravated heel injury.

Pierce signed a four-year, $116 million deal in the offseason to lead Indy’s receiving core and will now be unavailable for the time being. Needing some help, the Colts brought in a player who has chemistry with Daniel Jones.

The Colts signed Darius Slayton, who played the first six seasons of his career with Jones with the New York Giants.

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter spoke to the media and revealed his thoughts on the newest additions to the squad.

Jim Bob Talks Darius Slayton Addition

Alec Pierce will be sidelined as he rehabs his heel injury instead of undergoing surgery. Both options will be long-term for the wide receiver, forcing the Indianapolis Colts to get some help on the roster now.

When speaking to reporters after the Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter opened up about the addition of Darius Slayton.

“[He’s] a guy that’s been in the league [for a while and] has played some good ball,” Cooter said. “We have several members of the staff that have some experience being around and working with him in a couple different capacities. And, obviously, he has a rapport with Daniel [Jones].”

“Veteran guy that’s played football in this league and excited to get him in here and get going.”

Slayton was a surprise cut by the NY Giants before the season opener and is owed around $9.75 by his former team.

Through his seven-year career, Slayton has logged 4,435 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on 296 catches.

Now in Indianapolis, the wide receiver will play once more with his fellow 2019 draftee, Daniel Jones.

Slayton Expressed Wanting to Play with Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones was taken sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, while Darius Slayton was selected 165 picks later, in the fith round by the New York Giants.

Now reunited with the AFC South team, the duo won’t have to wait long to get comfortable with each other.

Back when the pair were both with the Giants, Slayton mentioned that he looked forward to have Jones behind the center and hopes to play with him the rest of his career.

“I consider myself blessed, because there have been hundreds of thousands of receivers that have come into this league and had a veteran quarterback or a rough quarterback situation. Getting to grow alongside the franchise guy is a very blessed position to be in,” Slayton said, via The Athletic. “I’m just fortunate I’m here. I’m fortunate I was drafted alongside of him, and I look forward to working with him.”

With the duo now teammates once agains for an Colts team that is on a nine-game losing streak, the offense could get rolling with Darius Slayton catching passes “Danny Dimes” and get back on the win column.