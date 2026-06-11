Colts 11-Touchdown Threat Listed as “Under-the-Radar” Candidate

The Indianapolis Colts had a strong wide receiver duo in Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. in the 2025 season. The pair combined for almost 1,800 receiving yards and 13 touchdown passes last season.

With Pittman Jr. now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, after the Colts traded him to create cap space to retain Pierce, Indy will have to do its best to fill his shoes.

While Indy did bring in some wide receivers through free agency and the draft, none seem like the clear answer to replace Pittman Jr.

One NFL writer believes a member of the Colts roster last season could be the answer to replace Pitt.

Colts Fourth-Year Weapon Named “Under-the-Radar” Star

The Indianapolis Colts had the 8th-best scoring offense in the league last season, recording 27.4 points per game. Now without Michael Pittman Jr., Indy appears to already have his replacement.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan names wide receiver Josh Downs the Colts’ “under-the-radar” star for the 2026 season, who can carry the torch left by Pitt.

“The Colts freed up 111 targets within their offense after trading Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Alec Pierce (84 targets last season) will add to his total after inking a four-year, $114 million extension this offseason, Josh Downs will factor into this equation as well,” Sullivan wrote.

“In fact, Downs had 88 targets last season (third most on the team), so it’s conceivable that he’s earmarked for 100 targets in 2026… Downs has been solid throughout the first three years of his career… Yet, the 24-year-old is still not recognized by the general public. That could change in 2026 with a larger role expected, along with Daniel Jones back for his second season with the organization.”

Downs has hauled in 2,140 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 198 receptions during his first 3 seasons in the league — recording 3 consecutive seasons over 500 receiving yards.

Now higher on the depth chart with Pittman Jr.’s departure, Downs could be set to have a career season (with a 1,000-yard season possible).

“I think we’re going to look into that this offseason and see where that goes, but I do believe he can,” head coach Shane Steichen said when asked about Josh Downs replacing Pitt on the outside, via the Colts.

Josh Downs Could Become Wide Receiver One

The Indianapolis Colts are in the middle of their minicamp, the final steps before the organization prepares for training camp for the 2026 season.

Recent news revealed that Alec Pierce will likely be out the entirety of training camp and possibly the preseason, after initial reports said that the wide receiver would return sometime during training camp.

If Pierce needs extra time to heal, Josh Downs would become the team’s de facto number one option at WR.

Downs would get the majority of the targets, regardless of which quarterback is behind the center, while Pierce gets back to 100%.

If this does happen, Josh Downs would get the push he needs to become the team’s under-the-radar star and possibly a household name.