Colts Receive Worrying Alec Pierce Injury Update After $114 Million Contract

The Indianapolis Colts have made some big moves this offseason, but the two most important decisions the team made involved them committing big money to both quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce. With both guys back in the fold on offense, the Colts believe that they can become the team that they were in the first half of the 2025 campaign.

Committing to Pierce was a big decision, not just because of the four-year, $114 million contract that he was handed, but also because it eventually led the team to trade Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pierce is now the Colts’ unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver, but he has received a worrying injury update after undergoing offseason ankle surgery.

Alec Pierce May Not Be Ready for the Start of Preseason

The Colts selected Pierce in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has turned himself into one of the top deep-ball threats in the league over the first four seasons of his career. That led Indianapolis’ front office to decide to commit to Pierce in free agency and send Pittman packing, so while he’s been solid to this point, expectations for Pierce have increased dramatically.

The 2025 campaign was easily the best of Pierce’s career, and its big reason why he just got paid. Pierce set career-highs in receptions (47) and receiving yards (1,003), even though he missed a pair of games due to injury, while also hauling in six touchdowns. For the second straight year, Pierce led the league in yards per reception at 21.3.

For much of the year, Pierce battled through a lingering ankle ailment, and he ended up deciding to undergo surgery to fix the issue in March. While the exact injury isn’t known, there’s a four-to-six-month recovery timeline for Pierce, and according to the man himself, he may not be ready to return until after Indy’s preseason slate gets underway.

“Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, fresh off his four-year $114 million contract extension, still faces many weeks of recovery from left ankle surgery he underwent in March, he said Wednesday. The return timeline, which Pierce said can range from four to six months, could keep him out well into training camp and past the preseason,” Stephen Holder wrote for ESPN.

Colts Hoping Alec Pierce is Ready to Go for Week 1

Considering how much money the Colts just invested in Pierce, this is about the last thing they wanted to have happen to him. A return for Week 1 hasn’t been ruled out, but it seems like there’s a real shot he isn’t ready for the start of the season, considering how he seems to be targeting a mid-August return at the earliest right now.

There’s no reason to panic yet, as there’s still a lot of time for Pierce to get healthy, but the early returns aren’t all that encouraging. Beyond that, the team doesn’t have the sort of wide receiver depth it had last year, which makes Pierce all the more important. As a result, Pierce’s status will be worth keeping an eye on throughout the summer.