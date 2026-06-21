Colts 17-Tackle Defender Tabbed X-Factor Ahead of 2026

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine that the team aimed to get younger and faster in the defensive front 7.

Indy did make a few signings and draftees to those positions, including inking deals with EDGE rushers Arden Key and Micheal Clemons, but the two will be 30 and 29 years old by the start of Week 1 of next season.

With training camp now around a month away, the Colts have still yet to get younger in the defensive line. One NFL reporter names a second-year player for Indy who could be a big contributor for the squad next season and help fix the threat off EDGE.

Colts Second-Year Player Named X-Factor

The Indianapolis Colts recorded 39 sacks in the 2025 season, which falls in the middle of the pack compared to the rest of the league.

The issue? Indy lost 3 EDGE rushers (Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis) during free agency and did not bring a “young and faster” option they wanted to do this offseason. Needing some help, the Colts may have to look towards a member of their roster.

Fox Sports’ Ben Arthur released a list of every team’s X-Factor ahead of the 2026 season, naming second-year defensive end JT Tuimoloau for Indianapolis.

“The Colts didn’t make any major moves to fill the hole at edge rusher opposite Laiatu Latu, so Tuimoloau’s development will be integral for an Indianapolis defense that lost major contributors in nickelback Kenny Moore II and linebacker Zaire Franklin,” Arthur wrote.

Tuimoloau did not have much playing time on defense his rookie season, playing 24% (215 snaps) and featured in only 13 games, sometimes inactive as a healthy scratch. The pass rusher recorded 13 sacks in his rookie campaign.

JT registered 12.5 sacks and 61 combined tackles (21.5) in his final season in the NCAA before being drafted by Indianapolis in the second round of last year’s draft, all college career highs.

With the Colts looking for some help off the EDGE, Tuimoloau is in line to get more playing time next season.

Coaching Staff On Tuimoloau

The advantage JT Tuimoloau has over the new additions to the EDGE rusher room is his knowledge of Lou Anarumo’s defensive scheme.

Entering his second training camp, he could use this time to find an advantage and help secure a starting or rotational role in his second season with the organization.

“Super excited,” Anarumo said after the Colts drafted Tuimoloau, via Colts Wire. “I just think that JT brings so many different tools with him.”

“He can rush. He is a big guy, so he can slide down inside and use him somewhat as an inside rusher potentially. He’s stout against the run. He’s been able to take the ball away, I think he’s had 16-some-odd sacks in his career. You’re talking about a guy that’s had proven production at the highest level.”