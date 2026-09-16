Former Colts Linebacker Dead At 64 Years Old

The National Football league has plenty of history. The Indianapolis Colts have been around for a lot of it. Whether the franchise was located in Baltimore, Dallas, or Indianapolis, plenty of stout players have competed for the organization. That’s why it was unfortunate to learn on Wednesday that a former linebacker has passed away.

New Mexico State’s athletic page announced that Fredd Young died at the young age of 64.

“NM State Hall of Famer and Football Ring of Honor inductee Fredd Young has passed away at the age of 64. Widely regarded as one of the greatest Aggies to ever wear the Crimson and White, Young remained a cherished member of the Las Cruces community throughout his life.”

Colts Brought In Young After An Incredible Career With The Seahawks

The first four years of Young’s career were with the Seattle Seahawks. He was a Pro Bowler for all of those seasons. Additionally, he received an All-Pro nod in 1987. He had a phenomenal start to his professional time in the NFL.

He would end up being traded to the Colts for a couple of first-round picks in 1988. This was because of a contract situation that went awry.

His years with Indianapolis were productive; however, he never earned Pro Bowl or All-Pro Honors during his three seasons with the Colts.

He had a fantastic stint in college with the Aggies in college. This was noted when the university remembered him on Wednesday.

“Young played football for the Aggies from 1980-83 and was later inducted into the US Bank/NM State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1991. The defensive end from Dallas was a four-year starter who earned First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in 1982. His dominance the following year earned him AP All-American Honorable Mention and The Sporting News All-American Honorable Mention honors in 1983.”

Young was with the Colts from 1988 to 1990. During that time, he had eight forced fumbles to go along with two sacks and a pair of interceptions. While Indianapolis won’t be the first franchise that comes to mind when thinking about Young, his passing is saddening regardless of his tenure. He did in fact make his mark on college and the professional football world.

The Colts Had A Reliable Starter For Three Years

Young started 38 total games during his three seasons in Indianapolis. His impressive career eventually earned him recognition as one of the Seahawks’ Top 50 players of all time in 2025, further cementing his place in that franchise’s history.

His accomplishments on the field left a lasting impact in Seattle and helped define his professional career, which would end in Indianapolis with the Colts after 1990.

Young is survived by his wife and children.