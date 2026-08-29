Colts Tabbed Logical Landing Spot for 123-Tackle Defensive Back

The 2026 NFL season begins in two weeks and the Indianapolis Colts will need their best roster on the field in Week 1 to not continue the seven-game losing streak from 2025.

Head coach Shane Steichen is in the hot seat as he enters his first year with The Horseshoe and if the team were to expand its losing streak to eight games, it could spell the start of the end of his tenure as HC.

With the roster cut day coming soon, the Colts will have to shave their roster down to 53-players. Indy will, obviously, part ways with players, but an NFL writer believes the team could add a defender who could be beneficial depth to the secondary.

Colts Named Landing Spot for Defender

The Indianapolis Colts defensive backfield is headlined by Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner, who will line up against opposing teams’ top receivers. But after waiving Justin Blackmon, who started 11 games last season, the team could strengthen the position.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report names the Colts as a landing spot for cornerback Nick McCloud.

“While [McCloud has] never been a high-end defender, he has appeared in 63 games with 20 starts and has also contributed on special teams,” Knox wrote.