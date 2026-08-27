Ex-Colts 11-Game Starter Claimed Off Waiver by AFC North Team

The Indianapolis Colts‘ secondary is one of their strongest positions ahead of the 2026 season. Headlined by Pro Bowl cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner, with $60 million safety Cam Bynum in the backfield, the team is filled with starters and promising depth.

With teams around the league needing to trim down to a 53-man roster by the end of Sunday, Indy is clearing the back-end depth in the defensive backfield.

Indy waived cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, who they traded for during the 2025 preseason, after the second preseason game before the 2026 season, after struggling during this camp and preseason.

A couple of days later, the cornerback was claimed by another team in the AFC and won’t have to move far.

Mekhi Blackmon Heads to the AFC North

The Indianapolis Colts acquired Mekhi Blackmon in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft selection.

Blackmon played all 17 games for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 season, starting 11. The cornerback recorded 64 total tackles, seven pass deflections, two interceptions and a sack for the Horseshoe last season.

According to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the Cleveland Browns have claimed the defender off waivers.

The #Browns have claimed former #Colts CB Mekhi Blackmon off waivers. The transaction won't be processed until Friday since Cleveland is playing a game tonight. https://t.co/6gCXq0elb2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2026

“The #Browns have claimed former #Colts CB Mekhi Blackmon off waivers. The transaction won’t be processed until Friday since Cleveland is playing a game tonight.”

The cornerback has shown upside on the field and could contribute to Todd Monken’s defense. In his time in Minneapolis, the CB has registered 41 combined tackles, eight pass deflections and an interception — Blackmon did not play in the 2024 season due to a torn ACL.

If the defender remains with the Browns, barring any injuries or unforeseen events, Blackmon could face his former team in Week 17, when the Browns head to the capital of Indiana.

The cornerback played five seasons of collegiate football, four with Colorado and his final season with the USC Trojans. In his college career, Blackmon logged 143 total tackles, 24 pass deflections, five interceptions, and five sacks.

Having 32 games and 14 starts under his belt in the NFL, Mekhi Blackmon will be on his third team in four seasons.

Colts Defensive Coordinator Talks About the Cornerback

As noted, Mekhi Blackmon featured in every game for the Indianapolis Colts last season, a key member of the defensive back room.

After the loss to the Atlanta Falcons, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was asked about the cornerback’s performance, who was targeted four times and allowed four catches for 50 yards.

“Unfortunately, he’s had some penalties go against him in the last two games. He’s had some balls caught on him,” Anarumo said, via RoundTable. “He’s a competitive, super competitive guy, which I love about him. And I’m sure he’ll bounce back and have a good week.”

No longer part of the roster and quickly on a new team, Mekhi Blackmon gets another opportunity to show his worth on the field behind defensive-minded head coach Todd Monken.