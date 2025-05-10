Colts OC Sees Rare Potential in ‘Super Versatile’ Tyler Warren

It’s still early in the Indianapolis Colts’ offseason. Still, there’s already buzz building around rookie tight end Tyler Warren—and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter is certain that the franchise made the right decision in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Warren, a former Penn State standout, isn’t just another mid-round rookie trying to find his footing. He’s a versatile athlete with a unique college resume that has Colts coaches thinking outside the box.

After taking a gander at the film, Cooter is certain that the franchise has found its next star.

That’s not just lip service.

At Penn State, Warren did it all. He caught 104 passes for over 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns. He rushed for 218 yards and four scores at an impressive 8.4 yards per carry. And yes—he even threw a touchdown pass. Whether lined up in-line, in the slot, at H-back, or out wide, Warren looked more like a football Swiss Army knife than a traditional tight end.

“Most tight ends, I’ve got a receiving tape (and) watch his pass targets. I’ve got a run blocking tape. I’ve got a pass protection tape,” Cooter said, per Nate Atkins of the Indy Star. “With him, I’ve got a running the ball tape; you don’t get many of those with the tight end. And then I’ve actually got a little passing tape.

“So, we’ve got a lot of Tyler Warren tapes back there. He’s super versatile.”

Warren joins a tight end room that already includes Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox, both of whom bring very specific skills. Woods is the vertical threat. Alie-Cox is the reliable veteran. But Warren? He’s the wildcard—someone who can fit in wherever needed and possibly create mismatches that the Colts haven’t had at the position in years.

Colts could use Tyler Warren in unprecedented ways next season

What makes the fit even more intriguing is how it complements second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. With Richardson’s dual-threat ability, adding a tight end who can motion into the backfield or throw a wrinkle into trick plays gives head coach Shane Steichen plenty of creative freedom. And let’s face it—Colts fans should be excited about the idea of a more unpredictable offense.

Colts believe Tyler Warren could make everyone in the offense better

Of course, Warren hasn’t stepped onto an NFL field yet. Rookie minicamp is just kicking off, and it’ll take time for him to adjust to the pro level. But the potential is there, and his path to meaningful snaps in Year 1 isn’t out of the question.

Warren was never truly deemed “the guy” at Penn State, but he consistently produced in high-leverage situations. That reliability—combined with his athleticism—makes him a strong candidate for situational packages early in his career.

More than anything, the Colts drafted Warren for what he can become. They aren’t expecting him to be Travis Kelce or George Kittle overnight. But in today’s NFL, where tight ends are asked to do more than ever, Warren’s rare skill set fits perfectly with where this offense is headed.

Indianapolis has quietly built one of the more exciting young cores in the AFC. If Warren lives up to even half of the hype coming from the coaching staff, he could end up being one of the best value picks of the Colts’ 2025 draft class.

Keep an eye on the rook. He’s certainly not a typical NFL tight end — and the Colts understand the enormous value they’ve just received in the first round of the 2025 draft.