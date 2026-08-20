Colts Get Positive Tyler Warren Update After Injury Scare

Tyler Warren was a central part of the Indianapolis Colts‘ offense in the 2025 season.

In his rookie season, the tight end hauled in 76 receptions (second-most on the team) for 817 yards (second-most) and 4 touchdowns (tied for third-most).

Already set to play a bigger role in his second season due to Michael Pittman Jr. being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Alec Pierce’s slow recovery, Indy was dealt a blow when Warren suffered an injury of his own in a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons.

But with a recent update, Colts fans can let out a sigh of relief regarding the second-year player.

Colts Receive Positive Update on Tyler Warren

Tyler Warren had the most receptions and yardage in 2025 among rookie tight ends. Compared to the rest of the TEs in the league, Warren had the fifth-most receiving yards and the seventh-most receptions.

Losing the tight end would be a big blow to the Colts’ pass game, which is already dealing with injuries. But the Colts get a break with the latest update on Warren.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the tight end suffered an abductor strain and should be fine in about a week.

“Sources: #Colts TE Tyler Warren suffered an abductor strain during practice today, but in the words of a source, he ‘is going to be fine’ and is not expected to miss much time, if any. Should be back next week. Great news.”

As noted above, Warren will have an increased role with the Colts in 2026 due to absent players. The tight end dealing with a short-term injury is a positive for the offense, which cannot lose any more players near the start of the season.

ESPN’s Colts reporter Stephen Holder also revealed that Warren is dealing with a short-term injury but mentioned the details remain “sketchy.”

Early indications I’ve gotten indicate this won’t be a long-term absence. But specifics beyond that are still sketchy. https://t.co/CqsDCYzJxu — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 20, 2026

“Early indications I’ve gotten indicate this won’t be a long-term absence. But specifics beyond that are still sketchy.”

While the latest news is positive for Tyler Warren, the eventual updates could sound the alarm for the Indianapolis Colts if it’s more severe than originally thought.

Shane Steichen on Warren’s Offseason

Tyler Warren was having a “hell of a camp,” according to his head coach before suffering his injury.

“Yeah, he looks phenomenal. He’s having a hell of a camp right now. You know, just trying to get the matchups with him any way we can. Find different ways to use them and grow from there,” Shane Steichen said, via Yahoo Sports.

“Like I said, he’s just a tremendous player that we try to, you know, get him the ball any way we can.”

With the tight end down for the foreseeable future, depending if it is more serious than originally diagnosed, the Colts will be without the top three receivers from the 2025 season.

But if Tyler Warren does come back in the near future, he could provide the receiving threat Indianapolis needs with Alec Pierce sidelined.