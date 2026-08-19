Colts’ Star Tight End Tyler Warren Leaves Practice With Worrisome Injury

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting the Atlanta Falcons for a pair of joint practices this week, the first of which took place on Wednesday ahead of their preseason clash on Saturday. Joint practices are always a good barometer for where a team stands in its preparation for the upcoming season, but the added intensity also provides a higher risk of injury for the players.

In the first of these two joint practices, the Colts learned that the hard way. During the action, star tight end Tyler Warren was forced off the field with what appeared to be a groin injury, and while he eventually returned to the sidelines, it appears this ailment has ended his day, which has quickly caused fans to begin to panic.

Tyler Warren Suffers Groin Injury During Colts-Falcons Joint Practice

Indianapolis selected Warren with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he immediately became a focal point on offense for the team. Despite being banged up for much of the year, Warren suited up for all 17 games, catching 76 passes for 817 yards and five total touchdowns (four receiving, one rushing).

Over the offseason, the Colts worked on consolidating their offensive attack, which led to Michael Pittman Jr. being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he works as a tight end, this means more targets are going to be coming Warren’s way, especially with the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver, Alec Pierce, still working his way back from offseason surgery to repair an ankle injury.

While Indy managed to sign veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen in free agency, it has now suffered another hit, as Warren went down with a groin injury on Wednesday. While he was able to return to the practice field, he did not have his helmet with him, indicating that he would not be lining up again for the rest of the day, which has unsurprisingly come with a level of concern for fans.

“Colts tight end Tyler Warren left practice with an apparent groin injury,” Stephen Holder of ESPN reported in a post on X. “He’s now back with his teammates on the sideline, still in uniform, but without a helmet. Assuming he’s done for at least today.”

Colts Holding Their Breath Over Tyler Warren’s Injury Status

With Pierce’s status murky at best, losing Warren for any period of time would be a big blow. We saw last season how big of an impact injuries had on this team, so the fact that it is already fighting to stay healthy is a bit worrisome, especially since the regular season hasn’t even started yet.

A more concrete update on Warren’s status should emerge in the near future, but the hope is that he didn’t suffer a serious injury that is going to hold him out for an extended period of time. Seeing Warren return to watch the remainder of practice could be viewed as an encouraging sign, but as is typically the case, it will be worth keeping an eye out for more news on Warren once practice wraps up.