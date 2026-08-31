Colts Predicted to Trade for Former 2021 Pro Bowler

The biggest issue for the Indianapolis Colts in recent history has been finding a consistent quarterback. Indy has had seven different quarterbacks behind the center since head coach Shane Steichen joined the team.

Daniel Jones provided the organization and fans with some stability after his performance in the 2026 season, before suffering two leg injuries; he was on track to have his best passing season and helped lead them to an 8-2 record.

Returning to Indianapolis on a two-year, $88 million deal, the quarterback is coming off two leg injuries and did not play in the preseason, with Week 1 being his first real game time since December.

One NFL writer makes a bold prediction that Jones will suffer another injury that will force the Colts to make a “panic move” trade.

Colts Predicted to Trade for 49ers QB

Daniel Jones has looked bright in his return to the practice field during training camp, but the quarterback did not participate in preseason.

The QB will return to wearing pads against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and will have to remain cautious in his return.

CBS Sports‘ Doug Clawson predicts Jones will suffer another injury in the 2026 season that will force Indy to trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones.

“General manager Chris Ballard is going to feel the heat once Daniel Jones gets hurt again in his comeback from a torn Achilles. I anticipate he will make a panic move by trading a first-round pick for Mac Jones at the deadline in hopes of saving his job and leading the Colts to their first division title since 2014,” Clawson wrote.

“Ballard already went all-in by trading two first-rounders for Sauce Gardner last year, so he’s not going to go down without a fight. I don’t think it’ll be enough to save the Colts season or his job, but I wouldn’t fault him for trying.”

Mac Jones, 27, is seen as one of the best, if not the best, backup QBs in the league. When replacing Brock Purdy last season, who missed time due to turf toe, Jones logged 2151 passing yards and 13 touchdowns through 11 games. In his career, the former 15th overall selection has recorded 12,741 yards and 67 touchdowns.

A former Pro Bowler in 2021 with the New England Patriots, Jones has demonstrated that he could be a starting quarterback in the league.

If Daniel Jones doesn’t return to his former level of play, or if he goes down with an injury, bringing in an experienced Pro Bowl quarterback is not a bad move. But trading away another first-round pick is a big ask.

Rest of Quarterback Room

If the Indianapolis Colts were to trade for Mac Jones, it would put Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard in a bit of a sticky situation.

Richardson has requested a trade, but has not been moved as of now. Indy opted to bring Philip Rivers out of retirement instead of using Leonard when Daniel Jones went down.

If Indy were to pull off a trade for the 49ers’ quarterback, it would highlight that the team does not have faith in the current option behind Daniel.

The former has yet to rescind his trade request and the latter has yet to play in a truly meaningful game in the league.

But if the Colts believe they need to address the position during the season, Mac Jones could be their guy.