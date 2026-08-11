Colts QB Battle Takes a Turn as Anthony Richardson Gets Preseason Nod

Anthony Richardson is set to enter an important preseason stretch with the Indianapolis Colts as he competes for a role behind starting quarterback Daniel Jones. The former first-round pick has been splitting second-team and third-team reps with Riley Leonard during training camp.

Richardson has not started a game since December 2024 and appeared in only two mop-up situations last season. His 2025 campaign was limited by an orbital bone injury, while Daniel Jones took over the starting role for Indianapolis.

The Colts are now preparing for their preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Richardson has described the opportunity as a chance to return to live action and rebuild his rhythm after a long period away from meaningful game snaps.

“I’m just getting out there in the game, I feel like finally getting out there, finally managing the game and processing the live action plays will help me get back into the groove and just feel everything out,” Richardson said.

Anthony Richardson to Start for Indianapolis Colts Against New England Patriots

Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Richardson will play the entire first half, while Leonard will take over after halftime.

The quarterback rotation will reverse in the Colts’ second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Leonard will start that game and play the first half, with Richardson taking the second-half snaps.

Jones will not play in the preseason as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles suffered last season. Steichen said the Colts do not want to take unnecessary risks with their expected starter.

Richardson and Leonard are competing for the backup position behind Jones. Steichen has emphasized consistency throughout the battle.

“Someone’s got to win the job and go take it,” Steichen said. “Those guys are back and forth, and we’ll continue to work that through camp and see where it goes.”

Richardson has 15 career starts and enters the preseason with 2,400 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. He has also rushed for 634 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Anthony Richardson Trade Situation Remains Unresolved

Richardson’s future with the Colts remains uncertain after he and the organization mutually agreed in February to seek a trade. Nearly six months later, no deal has materialized.

The quarterback recently indicated that he has not had recent discussions with his agent or Colts general manager Chris Ballard about the situation.

“I haven’t really talked to my agent about that recently, I haven’t really talked to Ballard or anybody about that recently, so I’m not necessarily sure what’s going on with that,” Richardson said.

For now, Richardson remains focused on competing in Indianapolis. He also said he would accept whatever decision the team makes regarding his roster status.

“If that’s what the team wants, that’s what I want,” Richardson said. “I just want to be able to help the team, and if it’s this team, then I thank God for it.”

Richardson has also dealt with inconsistent snaps during training camp. He has insisted that the issue is not related to his previous eye injury, while Steichen described the problem as a matter of concentration.

The Colts will now get an extended look at Richardson against New England. His first-half opportunity will also give Indianapolis another chance to evaluate him alongside Leonard as the team determines its backup quarterback situation and considers what comes next for the former No. 4 overall pick.