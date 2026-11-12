Colts’ Reggie Wayne Puts WR Room on Notice with Blunt Remarks

The Indianapolis Colts gave Reggie Wayne a different group to work with when they traded Josh Downs and Keenan Allen. For the receivers who remain, those departures bring a chance to earn a larger role. Their position coach, however, does not sound interested in delivering a motivational speech.

Wayne understands why losing familiar teammates can affect a locker room. He also knows what players spend their careers asking for. With more opportunities available in the passing game, the Colts legend expects his receivers to recognize what these moves could mean for them.

Reggie Wayne Calls Out Colts’ Receivers After Trades

Speaking with the Indianapolis Star’s Joel Erickson, Wayne addressed how his room should respond after Indianapolis moved two established receivers.

Rather than suggesting he needed to lift everyone’s spirits, Wayne put the responsibility on the players.

“I shouldn’t have to rally anybody. If you look at my room right now, it’s a bunch of guys that ought to be hungry dogs,” Wayne said. “Opportunity, that’s the word of the day.”

That is a fair challenge from a coach who knows how difficult earning a consistent NFL role can be. Receivers buried behind established players rarely control when their chance arrives. These trades have given the remaining Colts a reason to believe more work could come their way.

However, available snaps will not automatically translate into production. Indianapolis needs receivers who can earn Daniel Jones’ confidence and give the offense dependable options.

Wayne’s comments suggest he wants that competition to energize the group. Players who wanted more involvement now have an opening. Their response in practice and games will determine how much they actually receive.

The Colts also need answers beyond the immediate aftermath of the trades. Giving less established receivers more work can help the coaching staff evaluate which players deserve continued investment.

Anthony Gould Gets Direct Challenge From Reggie Wayne

Wayne did not keep the entire discussion general. While acknowledging the difficulty of seeing players leave, he identified Colts WR Anthony Gould as someone who needs to embrace the changes.

His comments to Erickson combined an understanding of the business with a direct challenge for the young receiver.

“You don’t want to see any of your guys leave, but you understand the nature of the beast, you understand the way things go,” Wayne said. “I’m excited to find the next Josh Downs. Anthony Gould, you’re up.”

Finding the next Downs is a considerable assignment. His departure leaves Indianapolis searching for someone who can turn an expanded role into meaningful production.

Wayne naming Gould does not guarantee that he will replace everything Downs provided. It does establish that his coach sees an opportunity worth pursuing.

Gould now has a chance to make that confidence count. Every additional assignment offers another opportunity to show the Colts what he can contribute.

For Wayne, the expectation sounds straightforward. Losing teammates is difficult, but the remaining receivers cannot spend their time dwelling on those departures. Indianapolis needs someone to emerge, and he expects an eager group ready to compete.