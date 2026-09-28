Colts’ Sauce Gardner Delivers Personal Message After Texans Win

The Indianapolis Colts had their backs up against the wall entering Week 3. An 0-2 start was far from ideal for Shane Steichen’s group. To make matters worse, the reigning AFC South champion Houston Texans were on the docket. It was a matchup between two collectives that both needed something to go their way. In the end, the Colts found a way to get it done. The team will now have to quickly turn everything around and get to London. Indianapolis has the Washington Commanders to think about for an international showdown.

The entire locker room undoubtedly felt that a weight was lifted off its shoulders. Starting a campaign 0-3 makes it almost impossible to bounce back. Now, the focus will be on putting together a winning streak. Following the Week 4 tilt, the Colts will then have to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers with no bye week in between.

Cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner has to be especially thrilled with Sunday’s 19-17 victory. The Colts acquired Gardner from the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade in early November of 2025. He immediately celebrated success as Indianapolis beat the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, Germany. The unfortunate part for the defender was that the Colts would go winless the rest of the 2025 season.

Colts’ Gardner Admits He Knew About His Tough Streak

This cast a very sad shadow on Gardner. Throughout the offseason, many pointed out that he had not won a game in the United States since December 2024. Well, on Sunday, he finally got to experience the sweet taste of victory domestically. Additionally, he wanted to make sure everyone knows that he was aware of the rough stretch.

This was a fun little playful jab from Gardner — almost at himself. It can’t be very fun to be consistently losing football games. The Jets started off the 2025 dropping seven consecutive matchups. Then, the cornerback had his first game in a Colts uniform take place overseas.

Following the international win, Indianapolis would lose every remaining contest of the year. With an 0-2 start to the 2026 regular season, Gardner was in jeopardy of going another month without winning in America. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case. Defeating the Texans was a massive outcome for Steichen and Co.

Gardner Has Opportunity To Win Another International Game

The highly-anticipated Colts-Commanders game will begin at 9:30 EST on Sunday. After being victorious in Berlin a season ago, it sure would be nice for Indianapolis to return to the United States with a record of 2-2.

One thing is for sure, and that’s the fact that Gardner no longer has to go another week hearing about his drought in America. He made sure to let everyone know that on Sunday afternoon.