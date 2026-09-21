Colts’ Shane Steichen Reveals Message To Team After Painful Loss

The Indianapolis Colts were close to escaping Week 2 with a victory. The Kansas City Chiefs had different plans, however. An electrifying Sunday Night Football contest went into overtime and the final was 33-30. Patrick Mahomes and Co. did just enough to take down Shane Steichen’s Colts squad.

It becomes a lot more difficult to make the postseason when any given team starts out with two losses. Indianapolis is now in that territory with a tough schedule coming up. The team will need to make adjustments in the hopes of not letting the campaign get too far away from it.

Steichen spoke to the media following the loss and was very candid about his feelings. He was asked about his message to his locker room. Not only have the Colts started the year off with two losses; but, it is now nine in a row dating back to the 2025 season.

“I told them keep your freaking heads up dude,” Steichen said. “It’s a long a** season ahead of us and we’re battling like crazy. That’s the message and we gotta continue to grow and learn, and we got a lot of football left. Like I said last week, we’re right there. We gotta find a way to win at the end. That was one of those games. It’s a freaking hard a** league and you gotta find a way to win these tight games.”

A very important distinction exists between battling and actually getting the required result. The Colts were 8-2 at a point in 2025, and have not won since. That hints at a serious internal problem that the organization absolutely needs to correct.

Colts Have Glaring Issue That Needs To Be Fixed

The defense has been a liability through two weeks. On Sunday evening, Lou Anarumo’s unit allowed over 500 yards. The 7.2 yards allowed per play from Indianapolis is the worst in the NFL by a significant margin. If the Colts fail to fix that issue, Steichen may not finish the year as the organization’s head coach.

Anarumo is also on a very hot seat. The Colts defense has not been able to stop anything through eight quarters and an overtime of play.

Colts Don’t Have It Any Easier in Week 3

The Colts will take on the Houston Texans in Week 3. This will be the first AFC South contest for Indianapolis. It won’t be easy, either. The defense that Steichen will have to game plan against is extremely dominant. There is a chance that talk about the head coach’s firing will heat up if there are three losses and no wins following the showdown versus the Texans.