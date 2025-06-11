Colts Urged to Sign LB With Strong Ties to New DC

The Indianapolis Colts need help at the linebacker position with players Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies recovering from surgeries they had in the offseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals recently released linebacker Germaine Pratt, who was entering the final year of his three-year contract with the team.

Fox 59’s Mike Chappell believes the Colts should sign the newly released linebacker, as the player has experience with the team’s new defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo.

“Germaine Pratt might help address one of the Indianapolis Colts’ pressing needs. The veteran linebacker, who thrived the past six seasons in Cincinnati under coordinator Lou Anarumo, is an unrestricted free agent after being released by the Bengals Monday,” Chappell wrote. “The Colts don’t routinely comment on free-agent options, but a source with knowledge of the situation conceded there is a level of interest in at least exploring the possibility.”

Pratt was tied for 10th in total tackles last season with 143 tackles.

Germaine Pratt Played Under Lou Anarumo

The Bengals hired Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator back in 2019. In his first year as DC, Cincinnati drafted Germaine Pratt in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Pratt recorded two consecutive 100-plus tackle seasons in his last two years with the Bengals and under Anarumo. Adding Pratt to a system he already has familiarity with would benefit the Colts.

In the 2024-25 season, playing under Anarumo, Pratt received a 70.1 run grade defense from Pro Football Talk.

“Everything would depend on what it would take financially to reunite Pratt with Anarumo, who was named the Colts’ defensive coordinator in January,” Chappell wrote. “Pratt should command interest on the open market. The top 16 linebackers in terms per-year average pay earn $10 million.”

According to Over the Cap, the Indianapolis Colts currently have $20 million in cap space and could provide a high bid for the newly released linebacker.

Players Excited to Play for Anarumo

The Colts hired Lou Anarumo as their newest defensive coordinator earlier this year.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner have expressed their desire to learn under Anarumo.

“The more [time] I’ve had to obviously sit and talk with Lou … I just see the different ways they’re able to attack offenses, put themselves in positions to succeed and take away what the offense does best,” Franklin said, via ESPN. “Just extremely excited to learn from a new coordinator.”

According to PFF, the Colts have the 18th-best roster heading into the 2025-26 season as head coach Shane Steichen enters his third year at the helm of the team.

With free agent additions such as cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum, the defense could put the team in the top half of the league.