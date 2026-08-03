Colts Sign Standout Rookie Tryout Defender, Waive Another

The Indianapolis Colts continue to make roster moves during the 2026 training camp.

The Colts signed wide receiver Liam Clifford from Penn State and running back Roydell Williams from Florida State, originally rookie minicamp tryouts for the team — alongside making corresponding moves to make space for the two weapons.

This time, Indianapolis has made a move on the defensive side of the ball. Making a signing in the defensive back room.

Colts Sign Former Sun Belt Defender

The cornerback room was plagued with injuries in the 2025 season. Charvarius Ward, who was signed on a three-year, $54 million deal in the last free agency, suffered three concussions and was forced to shut down. He played in just 7 games for the Colts in his first season.

Sauce Gardner, whom Indianapolis traded for after he started the previous season 8-2, played in only 4 games after being dealt to the AFC South team due to a calf strain.

With both now healed and ready to go for the 2026 season, barring any setbacks during camp, the Colts need depth at the position.

Indy recently announced the signing of former James Madison cornerback Mekhi Rodgers, who, like Liam Clifford and Roydell Williams, was a tryout during Colts minicamp.

Rodgers played one season at the NCAA FBS level with the Sun Belt school, playing in 13 games. The CB made 8 total tackles at JMU, alongside a pass deflection. In his collegiate career, Rodgers logged 69 tackles, 18 pass deflections and three interceptions.

Sitting behind Ward and Gardner gives Rodgers two Pro Bowl defenders to learn from, in hopes of making the 53-man roster for the 2026 season or at least the practice squad.

In the 2025 season, the Colts allowed an average of 247.9 passing yards per game, tied for the second most in the league. This was partly due to the top two cornerbacks on the roster being sidelined for most of the season.

With the addition of Rodgers, this allows Indy to have a fallback plan if either is to be sidelined for a large duration of the season, as in 2025.

While Mekhi Rodgers is not on the level of either cornerback, sitting behind them and getting the most information he can from them could strengthen his development and possibly turn him into a quality depth piece his rookie season.

Colts Part Ways with 40-Game Veteran

To make room for the incoming rookie cornerback Mekhi Rodgers, the Indianapolis Colts parted ways with a three-season veteran.

The Colts waived cornerback Cameron Mitchell, who made 8 appearances (starting 1) for the Horseshoe in the 2025 season. Mitchell registered 18 tackles and 4 pass deflections after originally starting the season with the Cleveland Browns.

As mentioned, adding Mekhi Rodgers gives the team some depth in case anyone else on the roster gets injured.

“I feel like if we’re healthy, we’re definitely gonna be crazy talented,” Charvius Ward said during camp, via the Colts. “So I’m just praying we stay healthy and just stay tuned. Be ready on Sundays.”