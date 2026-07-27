Colts Tabbed Landing Spot for Two-Time Super Bowl Winner

Daniel Jones is set to return to training camp for the Indianapolis Colts after he suffered two leg injuries in the 2025 season that forced him to be sidelined.

The QB impressed the Colts on his one-year deal despite his limited action and gave him a new two-year contract with a max value of $100 million to remain with the team.

With training camp approaching, Indy will figure out if Daniel Jones is back to his old form or if they will need to find a replacement.

Colts Named Landing Spot for Super Bowl Winner

Daniel Jones shined for the Indianapolis Colts in his 13 games of action in the 2025 season.

The former Duke Blue Devil threw for 3,101 passing yards and 19 pass touchdowns in his first season with the AFC South franchise, both his second-most in a single season. But if things don’t go well for Jones in his return, the Colts will have to look elsewhere.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Indy as a potential landing spot for free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo if Jones doesn’t return to his former level of play.

“On paper, the Indianapolis Colts have their starting quarterback in Daniel Jones, who had a terrific debut season with the club in 2025 before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear. A former first-round pick of the Giants, Jones proved to be a dangerous dual-threat in Indy and a winning starter,” Knox wrote. “The bad news is that if Jones suffers a setback or can’t return to pre-injury form, Indy’s season could be sunk.”

“Garoppolo is more of a traditional pocket passer than Jones, but he’s an experienced player with 57 regular-season starts on his resume. He’d give the Colts a better insurance policy than they currently have in Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard.”

The former LA Rams mulled retirement this offseason but mentioned he wants to join a team that is in the “right situation.”

Jimmy G. hasn’t made 10 or more starts in a season since the 2022 season when he was with the San Francisco 49ers, so it is likely presumed he wants to at least be in the fight for the starting quarterback role.

While the Colts have Daniel Jones, it all relies on whether he could play as he did in the 2025 season. If not, Jimmy Garoppolo could make his way onto the roster.

Daniel Jones is Ready for Training Camp

Daniel Jones suffered a fractured leg and an Achilles injury that forced him out of the 2025 season. With the offseason getting healed, the QB revealed that he is ready to go.

The signal-caller revealed on the Pat McAfee Show that he is cleared from his Achilles injury and will be a full send on the opening day of training camp.

This serves as a positive for Indy, as they won’t have to worry about bringing in another QB, giving the Colts some longevity at the quarterback spot for the first time since the Andrew Luck era.

But, as Kristopher Knox mentioned, if Daniel Jones is not up to par in the 2026 season, Jimmy Garoppolo is one phone call away from becoming an Indianapolis Colt.