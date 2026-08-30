Colts Trade for Bills Center in Surprise Deal: Report

The Indianapolis Colts are entering the final stage of their roster evaluation with the NFL’s 53-man deadline approaching. With teams required to finalize their rosters by Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, Indianapolis has been evaluating its depth across the offensive line.

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger has emerged as a notable name in the Colts’ roster picture. The center began his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills after being selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He has appeared in 12 regular-season games and made two starts during his first two seasons.

Indianapolis has been searching for a dependable backup behind starting center Tanor Bortolini. The Colts spent the offseason testing different options at the position, including moving guard Dalton Tucker to center and giving veteran Jimmy Morrissey opportunities. Those experiments left the team with a need to address its interior offensive-line depth before the regular season.

Colts Land Sedrick Van Pran-Granger in Trade With Bills

The Indianapolis Colts have acquired center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger from the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Buffalo is sending Van Pran-Granger and a 2027 seventh-round pick to Indianapolis in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round selection.

“Trade! The Bills are sending C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger to the Colts, per source,” Pelissero wrote. He added: “The Bills get a 2027 6th-round pick for Van Pran-Granger and a 2027 7th-rounder.”

The move addresses a specific need for the Colts. Bortolini is expected to remain the starting center, but Indianapolis needed a more dependable option behind him.

The Colts had tried Tucker at center during the offseason after losing former backup Danny Pinter in free agency. Tucker struggled with the transition, particularly with shotgun snaps. Morrissey also received opportunities, but had dealt with inconsistency.

The Athletic’s James Boyd highlighted the issue, writing, “Needed to happen. Backup C Dalton Tucker struggled with snaps.”

Van Pran-Granger brings NFL experience to the position. He was a fifth-round selection by Buffalo in 2024 and has played 217 regular-season snaps, including two starts. He also did not allow pressure over 37 pass-blocking snaps in 2025.

His preseason performance provided another reason for Indianapolis to make the move. Van Pran-Granger posted an 82.2 pass-blocking grade and a 62.3 run-blocking grade during the 2026 preseason, according to the figures cited in the provided reports.

The Colts are not acquiring him to replace Bortolini. Instead, Van Pran-Granger gives Indianapolis an experienced backup who can provide insurance at one of the most important positions on the offensive line.

For Indianapolis, the trade solves a roster issue. For Buffalo, it clears a spot for a player who had fallen behind in the team’s center competition.

Bills’ Center Competition Pushes Sedrick Van Pran-Granger Out

Van Pran-Granger was originally drafted by the Bills as a potential backup option behind Connor McGovern. However, McGovern established himself as Buffalo’s long-term answer at center and received a contract extension.

That made it difficult for Van Pran-Granger to find a path to a starting role. His situation became more complicated this offseason when Buffalo signed veteran Lloyd Cushenberry.

Cushenberry moved ahead of Van Pran-Granger in the competition, leaving the former fifth-round pick with a limited path to a roster spot. The Bills could have faced the possibility of releasing him during the final cutdown process.

Instead, Buffalo turned the situation into draft capital by sending him to Indianapolis.

Van Pran-Granger now gets a fresh opportunity with the Colts. His experience, combined with his preseason performance, gives Indianapolis another option behind Bortolini as the team prepares for the regular season.

The move also provides clarity for Buffalo’s center group. McGovern remains the established starter, while Cushenberry can provide veteran depth.

The Colts, meanwhile, have addressed a position that had remained unsettled throughout the offseason. With the roster deadline approaching, Van Pran-Granger gives Indianapolis an experienced center and strengthens its offensive-line depth.