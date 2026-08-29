Commanders Urged To Trade For Bills’ Center To Help Fix O-Line Problem

The Washington Commanders have an offensive line problem entering the 2026 NFL season. After their All-Pro tackle Laremy Tunsil suffered a torn triceps in Training Camp, the offensive front has been thrown into chaos.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Moraitis recapped Washington’s big-man problem. “After letting Tyler Biadsz go, the Commanders are depending on Nick Allegretti to start at center”, Moraitis wrote. “The concern there is Allegretti has never been a full-time starter at center and has just 178 career snaps at the position in total. Another concern is the Commanders lost depth at guard after the injury to Laremy Tunsil forced them to move Brandon Coleman to left tackle after he was competing at left guard with Chris Paul.”

All of this fluctuation has not resulted in a smooth transition.

Running back Rachaad White told reporters that there was “no panic” about the state of the line after they were tagged as “inoperable” following a brutal joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens.

The team then went on to get blown out 41-3 in their final preseason game. The offensive line allowed three sacks and was once again a problem, only raising concerns further.

While the current situation looks bleak, Moraitis pitched a potential solution for Washington.

Commanders Urged To Trade For Center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

The roster cut deadline is August 30th at 6 p.m. ET.

At that point, it will be a mess of hysteria to claim players who caught teams’ eyes throughout the preseason. Washington’s best bet to acquire someone they really like is to act before the deadline.

This means a trade.

Moraitis argues that a trade for Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger makes the most sense.

“A center, Pran-Granger is the odd-man out in Buffalo, as Lloyd Cushenberry is set to back up Connor McGovern,” Moraitis states.

“The vast majority of Pran-Granger’s experience comes at center, where he has 211 career snaps, which is more than Allegretti has. Pran-Granger doesn’t have much experience at guard, with six career snaps there, but he could conceivably provide some adequate depth at that spot if needed. Pran-Granger had a solid showing in the preseason. In 83 snaps at center, he posted Pro Football Focus grades of 82.2 in pass pro and 63.2 in run-blocking and allowed just one pressure. If the Commanders want an insurance policy at center and more depth at guard, Pran-Granger makes sense. He wouldn’t cost much, either, with a late Day 3 pick likely being the cost.”

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger Is The Optimal Solution Given Short Notice

The flexibility and depth are two traits Washington desperately needs. On such short notice, Pran-Granger seems like an optimal choice.

While a wealth of options are set to become available post-cut deadline, Washington will not be selecting from the cream of the crop. Entering a pivotal year with a new offensive system in place, it is essential that the team gets ahead of this glaring need. Especially when the face of your franchise, Jayden Daniels, is coming off such an injury-riddled season, you don’t want to throw him into an unnecessarily dangerous situation.