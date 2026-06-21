Colts Pro Bowler Enters Training Camp with Good News

Despite being the 14th overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, tight end Tyler Warren looked like a steal for the Indianapolis Colts.

Warren had 817 receiving yards (the most for a rookie and the fifth-most for all tight ends) and 4 touchdown catches (third-most for rookies) on 76 receptions in his rookie season.

Soon to begin his second training camp in the National Football League, Warren will have high expectations set on him following his strong 2025 year.

One NFL reporter drops notable news about Tyler Warren after minicamp, which may encourage Colts fans following the 7-game losing streak to end the 2025 season.

Tyler Warren “Flashed” During Minicamp

Due to the departure of Michael Pittman Jr., who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the former Penn State player will see an increased role in his second season in the league.

It was reported earlier in the offseason that Alec Pierce underwent ankle surgery that will sideline the player for 3 months, with the $114 million weapon set to return to the practice field during training camp. But recent news stated Pierce may be out until after preseason, bumping Warren to one of the top two options next season.

According to Fox 59’s Mike Chappell, the tight end has been impressing during the Colts’ mandatory minicamp.

“Warren routinely flashed his skill set during the Colts’ offseason workouts,” Chappell wrote. “On one play, he ran a deep post and drifted under a Daniel Jones pass. On another, a double move to the left created separation with a pursuing defensive back, and he ran under a Jones’ delivery.”

If Pierce is unable to get to 100% for Week 1 of the 2026 season, Warren will be the first or second read (Josh Downs is the other receiver) for the Colts.

The tight end featured in every game for Indy his rookie season, starting 12. Warren will be an even bigger piece for Shane Steichen’s offense in the 2026 season if Pierce does not suit up for the season opener.

As noted by his stats earlier, Tyler Warren could have a better second season than his rookie campaign as the leading receiver. And if the tight end carries his momentum into training camp and the next season, it shouldn’t be an issue for him.

Warren on Entering His Second Season

With a fundamental knowledge of how head coach Shane Steichen and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter like to run the offense, Tyler Warren revealed how he is approaching next season.

“I think being able to learn myself [after having] all that years’ worth of film and experience to learn from, remember things and dive into more details of stuff pre-snap and making sure I’m dialed in on that stuff,” the tight end said on the “Colts Show” podcast.

“A little more, not comfortable, you feel better being around [the system]. You feel comfortable with everything you know already going on since you’re in year 2 now.”

Appearing to be the top option for the Colts next season, Tyler Warren could have a better second season.