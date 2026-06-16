Colts Urged to Add 77-Sack Pro Bowler Ahead of the 2026 Season

The Indianapolis Colts are entering the fourth season of the Shane Steichen era after finishing the season on a seven-game losing streak to end the previous season.

Indy has retained its biggest free agents, Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, giving the team the offensive output they need.

But on the defensive side of the ball, the team has lost tenured pass rushers, including 30.5-sack veteran Kwity Paye, who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

With training camp set to begin around a month away, one NFL analyst believes the Colts should add a former Defensive Rookie of the Year to the room.

Colts Urged to Target EDGE Rusher

Losing three EDGE rushers in free agency, the Indianapolis Colts did bring in a couple of additions to the room: Arden Key and Micheal Clemons.

While both additions are set up to get plenty of playing time their first season with the Colts, an NFL analyst urges the Colts to go for a different option.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski urges the Colts to add another EDGE rusher to the group, naming 10-year veteran Joey Bosa as an option, who last played with the Buffalo Bills.

“The Indianapolis Colts sit at an organizational crossroads. Another failed season likely signals the end of the current regime. Or, the team can look like the one that started the 2025 campaign,” Sobleski wrote. “As the offseason continues, the Colts accomplished most of their primary goals except for adding a legitimate presence off the edge.”

“After missing out on Trey Hendrickson [who signed with the Baltimore Ravens], general manager Chris Ballard quickly pivoted to signing Arden Key and Micheal Clemons… However, the addition of a Joey Bosa or Jadeveon Clowney can provide much-needed help.”

Compared to Key and Clemons, Bosa has more sacks than the duo combined, with 77. Bosa hasn’t recorded a double-digit sack season since 2021, where he took down opposing quarterbacks 10.5 times.

Joey Bosa has mentioned that he would like to win a Super Bowl in his career. If he lands with the Colts, it could place him with a dark horse for the 2026 season.

Colts Pass Rush Room with Joey Bosa

If the Indianapolis Colts were to add Joey Bosa to the roster, he would likely pair up with third-year EDGE rusher Laiatu Latu, who has been improving as he gains more experience.

With a six-time Pro Bowler as Latu’s possible teammate, the former UCLA Bruin could gain as much knowledge as he can from Bosa.

“I’m the little dog,” Latu said in his rookie season, via the Colts. “I look up to D-Buck (DeForest Buckner), I look up to all those vets and try to take after them as much as I can.”

“The way they carry themselves and talk about the game, you know they’re fully delved into the game… They’re fully committed. And I’m learning more about myself just literally watching them and listening to them too…”

Indy’s defense has some promising names, including Sauce Gardner and DeForest Buckner. If Joey Bosa were to sign with the Colts, it could give Indianapolis one of the best defenses in the league.