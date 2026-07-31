Colts Workout Former All-Rookie During Training Camp, Sign UDFA Standout

The Indianapolis Colts are in full swing for the 2026 season, having begun training camp.

Daniel Jones returned to the squad on a two-year deal with a maximum value of $100 million after a promising start to his tenure with the AFC South franchise, leading the Colts to an 8-2 record last season.

As of now, Indy is without Alec Pierce, who is recovering from ankle surgery to fix a “lingering” issue he had throughout the 2025 season.

Needing some extra help in the receiving room, the Colts brought in a former second round selection of the 2020 NFL Draft to help get some reps at wide receiver.

Colts Workout 13-Touchdown Receiving Threat

Alec Pierce is set to return to training camp and have some time to get into the grooves of things before Week 1 of the 2026 season. But as of now, the Indianapolis Colts need an extra pair of hands for the quarterback room.

According to Ari Meirov of the 33rd team, Indy worked out former Pittsburgh Steelers Chase Claypool.

Claypool, who was a member of the All-Rookie team in the 2020 season, has not played a game since the 2023/24 season when he was last with the Miami Dolphins. The former Notre Dame wide receiver was last part of the Buffalo Bills practice squad but did not feature in a game for them.

Originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Claypool was a standout in his rookie season. The WR hauled in 873 receiving yards and 9 touchdown catches in 2020 and followed up with a 860 yard and 2 touchdown number in the 2021 season.

But, the wide receiver’s career went sideways after being traded to the Chicago Bears in the 2022 season. Claypool played in 8 games for the Steelers, registering 311 receiving yards and a touchdown reception. In his first season in Chicago, the former Fighting Irish logged just 140 yards.

The 2023 season was the worst for Claypool, 77 receiving yards and a single touchdown catch across 12 games for the Bears and Dolphins.

Looking for a fresh start in the National Football League, Chase Claypool could use the Colts are a stepping stone to get back on track.

Position Has Been Filled

Alongside Chase Claypool, the Indianapolis Colts has had Liam Clifford in for a workout — the Colts also had two running backs in for a workout: Jermar Jefferson and Roydell Williams.

Clifford, who orginally tried out for the Colts during their mini-camp, has signed with the organization.

The new Colts wide receiver played for Penn State in his college years, racking up a total of 530 yards and one touchdown recpetion through 4 seasons. Clifford has also been used in the run game during his time with the Big Ten school.

While not having the experience or the numbers Chase Claypool has, this could highlight that the Colts offensive coaching staff sees something in Clifford that they like. Or, they could use the wide receiver as fodder for training camp.

For Claypool, this works against his favor. If he were to sign with Indy, it would have gave him at least a chance to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster. But with a UDFA taking his play instead, Chase Claypool heads back to free agency.