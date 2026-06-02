Colts HC Shane Steichen Shares Big Daniel Jones Injury Update Amid OTAs

The news has largely been good about Daniel Jones’ recovery from his Achilles-tendon tear, and Shane Steichen’s update Monday should make Indianapolis Colts fans feel even better.

Steichen confirmed that Jones participated in 7-on-7 drills during spring practice Monday, which was another step toward the Colts quarterback being ready to go for training camp next month.

Jones, of course, tore his Achilles tendon in the Colts’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 on Dec. 7. The Colts went 0-4 without Jones and lost their final seven games while finishing 8-9.

Shane Steichen: Getting Daniel Jones on the Field for 7-on-7 was ‘Huge’

Colts fans may have grinned when hearing the news that Jones was participating in OTA practices. But Steichen’s enthusiasm for the quarterback’s most recent accomplishment pushes that even further.

“To get him out there in 7-on-7 was huge, to get him in the fold, running plays with the guys,” Steichen told reporters Monday. “We’ll keep that trend going, probably through the end of OTAs and then, obviously, get him into team stuff at training camp.

“It’s spring, we don’t play for a while, so we’ve got to be smart with his injury. But he’s making great progress.”

An Achilles-tendon injury can take up to a 12-month recovery, and can hamper a mobile quarterback like Jones even more so. Jones was second on the Colts in both attempts (45) and rushing yards (164) despite missing the final four games.

So even though he isn’t there, in terms of scrambling, Steichen likes how the QB looked.

“He’s been throwing routes with the guys and we’re telling him, ‘Don’t scramble, it’s seven-on-seven, be smart in these situations, if it’s not there throw it out of bounds or if you want to drop it on the ground, I’m good with that,'” Steichen said. “But, yeah, he looked good out there today.”

Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson are Taking Reps as Colts QBs

Jones signed a two-year contract with the Colts this offseason, which is a big reason why he is taking reps. The Colts, of course, fell off a cliff without their franchise QB in 2025, and they need him ready to go in time for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13.

But part of being smart is passing along reps to some the Colts’ other quarterback options. So Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson are also getting reps with Indianapolis’ first-team offense, even while trade rumors have swirled around the 2023 No. 4 overall pick.

Leonard started one game, Week 18 against the Houston Texans, but injured his knee in the same game where Jones tore his Achilles tendon. Richardson made just two pass attempts, while dealing with a fractured right orbital bone.

The Colts also added veteran journeyman Easton Stick, who could end up as a camp arm since he has played just six NFL games and hasn’t been on an NFL field since 2023. Still, Stick, who has experience with the Los Angeles Chargers and spent 2025 with the Atlanta Falcons, could get reps with Steichen.

“He’s really smart, has some familiarity with the offense,” Steichen said. “Obviously, things have changed, but we’ll get him in here, get him up to speed and see where it goes.”