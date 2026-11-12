ESPN Highlights Big Daniel Jones Problem For Colts

ESPN has highlighted a troubling development for Daniel Jones as the Indianapolis Colts navigate a disappointing season. The quarterback entered the year hoping to build on an encouraging 2025 campaign. Instead, his return from a major injury has left Indianapolis facing uncomfortable questions about what comes next.

Indianapolis needs more than occasional flashes from its starting quarterback. The Colts need dependable production, sustained possessions and reasons to believe their offense can improve. Jones’ return from a major injury adds context, but it does little to soften the disappointment.

ESPN Highlights Daniel Jones’ Troubling Regression

The contrast with last season makes his struggles especially concerning. ESPN highlighted a decline that reaches beyond a few missed opportunities or one frustrating afternoon.

“Daniel Jones is enduring one of the worst statistical seasons of his career coming off a ruptured Achilles he sustained last season. Perhaps most notable is his career-low 60.3% completion rate, coming on the heels of a career-high rate in 2025 (68%). It is a perfect illustration of how far Jones’ play has slipped this season.”

That assessment from ESPN captures the problem facing Indianapolis. Last season gave the Colts evidence that Jones could play efficient football in their offense. This season has forced them to question how much of that success they can reasonably expect again.

The difference amounts to 7.7 percentage points. Across 30 passes, that represents roughly two fewer completions per game compared with his previous rate. Those missed connections can leave an offense facing longer third downs and fewer scoring opportunities.

Completion percentage alone cannot explain every problem. Protection, receiver execution and the difficulty of individual throws all influence the number. A quarterback can make the right decision and watch a catchable pass hit the ground.

Indianapolis Might Be Worried About Jones

However, ESPN’s comparison remains difficult to dismiss. Jones is falling short of his own established standard, rather than an unrealistic benchmark borrowed from the league’s best quarterbacks.

His Achilles injury deserves consideration without becoming an explanation for every mistake. The injury preceded this decline, but that sequence does not establish the cause of every inaccurate throw.

For the Colts, the pressing question is whether Jones can reverse the trend during the remaining schedule.

Colts Need More Than Just Explanations From Jones

ESPN’s assessment also raises the stakes for how Indianapolis evaluates its offense moving forward. The Colts must determine which problems belong to Jones and which require changes around him.

That distinction matters. Blaming the quarterback for every unsuccessful possession would overlook other contributors. Excusing his struggles because of those surrounding issues would create another problem.

Jones needs to provide stronger evidence through his play. More consistent accuracy would help the offense stay on schedule and give his receivers better chances to contribute.

The Colts do not need him to erase an entire disappointing stretch in one game. They need progress that lasts beyond a possession or a promising quarter.

ESPN has identified a clear measure of his regression. Until Jones starts moving that number in the right direction, Indianapolis will have little reason to view its quarterback concerns as resolved.