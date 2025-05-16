ESPN Blames Colts’ QB For Rookie Receiver’s ‘Bad’ Year

The Indianapolis Colts missed the playoffs for the fourth year in a row in 2024. Inherently, much of the blame for an underwhelming season will fall on the quarterback’s shoulders. Or, in the Colts’ case, the quarterback(s) shoulders.

Last season was supposed to be the year 2023 first round selection, quarterback Anthony Richardson, took over the offense. However, this plan didn’t exactly shake out the way second year head coach Shane Steichen planned it. The team was forced to turn to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco for relief more times than once. This resulted in a turbulent situation for a player they used valuable draft capital to acquire the year prior, Adonai Mitchell.

“Mitchell struggled mightily last season,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote. “We saw bad routes, bad drops, mental errors and clear moments of frustration. But it’s not too hard to see the source of his frustration. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson struggled to connect with all of his receivers, but he struggled most with Mitchell.”

Solak then went on to break down all the reasons he believes the second round draft pick wasn’t used correctly in his rookie season

“Mitchell was used as a shot-play merchant; he was targeted on 40% of his routes against man coverage and averaged 3.9 air yards per route run, behind only New Orleans’ Rashid Shaheed,” Solak critiqued.

Adonai Mitchell finished his rookie campaign with just 23 receptions for 312 yards. He is still in search of his first NFL touchdown, but Solak isn’t optimistic that this year will be a step in the right direction for Mitchell.

“He probably will remain as such (short-play merchant) while stuck behind Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and now tight end Tyler Warren in the pecking order,” Solak concluded.

Mitchell Maintains Optimistic Outlook

Mitchell himself may be his own biggest critic. Obviously, there’s no hiding that last season didn’t look the way Colts Nation wanted it to. When asked about the experience following the end of the season, Mitchell was honest with himself.

“Adversity,” Mitchell told Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “Not living up to my own personal expectations. I don’t really care for other people’s expectations. Just being more of a professional.”

Mitchell also blamed the whirlwind of information coming his way in his inaugural season.

“It was just a lot of new things,” Mitchell said. “In college, I was a vet. Here, I’m a rookie. A lot of different things I had to learn. Learning how to be a professional. I’ve never been a professional before this year.”

Mitchell concluded his interview with the Star on a strong note.

“The second year,” Mitchell said, “will be a whole lot better.”

Mitchell Has The Support Of The Staff

There are few people with more power over player personnel in the organization than the general manager. In Mitchell’s case, the general manager Chris Ballard is fully in his corner.

Many Colts fans remember Ballard’s tantrum after anonymous sources slandered Mitchell’s character on draft night. The general manager used several choice words to attack the unnamed sources who were, in his opinion, trying to tear down a young man. His support did not waiver after Mitchell struggled in the blue and white.

“Just young,” Ballard said about Mitchell’s struggles after the season. “… Like any young player, there’s going to be a maturation process with him. And he has some definitely, really strong moments, but we need more consistent moments from him.”