Colts Get Good News Ahead of Prime-Time Chiefs Game

The Indianapolis Colts enter their first prime-time game of the season in relatively solid shape, especially compared to the Kansas City Chiefs, who are dealing with a few question marks on defense.

Chiefs Dealing With Uncertainty on Defense

Kansas City’s situation looks considerably murkier heading into Sunday. Defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback Mansoor Delane are both listed as questionable. Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, was limited in practice throughout the week with a calf injury. He did suit up last week against Denver under similar circumstances, according to Chiefs Wire’s John Dillon, who noted that Khyiris Tonga, Peter Woods and Bryson Eason would be the top options at defensive tackle if Jones can’t play.

Delane is managing a shoulder injury from Monday’s win over the Denver Broncos. He returned to full practice participation Thursday before being limited again to close out the week. Nohl Williams and Jadon Canady would step in if he’s unable to go.

The Chiefs will also be without offensive tackle Josh Simmons and defensive back Chamarri Conner for a second straight week, both ruled out entirely. Rookie Kahlil Benson is set to start at left tackle again in Simmons’ place.

Colts’ Injury Situation Ahead of Sunday

Indianapolis, by comparison, has fewer concerns. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin is the lone player officially ruled out. He was sidelined by an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week. To help fill that void, the Colts elevated wide receiver Anthony Gould from the practice squad to the game-day roster. That gives Indianapolis another option in the return game with Dulin unavailable. Gould averaged 25.9 yards per attempt as a kick returner last season. He also posted a 10.1-yard average on 13 punt returns, according to PFF. The Colts selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 draft. He was released during roster cutdowns after training camp before returning to the practice squad. Sunday marks the first of three available practice squad elevations for him this season.

Running back DJ Giddens is the only other name of note. He’s tagged questionable with a knee issue. Giddens missed practice Thursday but returned as a full participant Friday. That’s a sign pointing toward a game-time decision rather than a clear absence. If he can’t go, rookie Seth McGowan figures to see an increased workload in his place.

A Favorable Health Picture Elsewhere

Alec Pierce had been given a planned rest day Thursday to manage a heel injury, not an actual setback, and quarterback Anthony Richardson has already bounced back from a groin issue he picked up lifting weights midweek. Every other player on Indianapolis’ 53-man roster is good to go.

With Kansas City navigating a few question marks on defense, health is one storyline worth watching as the Colts head into a difficult matchup against one of the AFC’s best teams.