Colts’ $39 Million Staple Threatened To Lose Starting Role In Preseason

The Indianapolis Colts are entering 2026 with several unknowns. The health of quarterback Daniel Jones certainly snags the headlines, but there are several other players in precarious positions as well. Positional battles are about to take center stage as Training Camp begins. Amid all the uncertainty, one of the Colts’ longest staples just had their starting role called out by Sports Illustrated.

Colby Wooden Could Push Grover Stewart For Playing Time

Drake Wally recently wrote an article listing Colts who could lose their starting jobs in the preseason. Among the names listed was nine-year Colts veteran defensive tackle Grover Stewart. Wally argues that Colby Wooden, who the Colts acquired in the Zaire Franklin trade, is the biggest threat to snag Stewart’s starting slot.

“Grover Stewart has been a staple of the Colts’ defense for nearly a decade, and while he’s still an integral piece of the defensive line, he’s also aging and coming off of a less-than-ideal 2025,” Wally writes.

“Stewart dipped in terms of his best attribute: run defense. Per Pro Football Focus, Stewart had a run defense grade of 56.8. This is the lowest mark in the veteran’s nine NFL seasons. Given that he’s not much of a pass-rushing threat and that he’s approaching age 33, this opens the door for the newly acquired Colby Wooden. Wooden is coming off his best NFL season and is a more competent pass-rusher than Stewart…If Wooden can put up an impressive preseason, he could have a realistic chance at either supplanting Stewart or cutting into his playing time drastically. Stewart is a great player, but given how he played arguably his worst season and how the Colts must win this year, the squad will go with Wooden if he shows more promise with his new franchise.”

Colts Hoping Jaylahn Tuimoloau Pushes Out Arden Key

Stewart was not the only Colt Wally put on notice. Free agent defensive end Arden Key is another player who could lose their role come preseason. Wally argues that second-year player Jaylahn Tuimoloau is the name to watch in this battle.

“Key hasn’t been much of an impact player during his 116 career games. During that span, he’s secured 30.5 sacks, 192 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, and 96 quarterback hits,” Wally states.

However, despite Key’s lackluster play, Wally prefaces that he doesn’t have much competition for his starting role beyond Tuimoloau.

“The former Ohio State Buckeye was drafted during the second round last year with expectations that he could make an impact as soon as his rookie year. However, he only accumulated 17 tackles, one tackle for loss, and six quarterback hits…It will be interesting to watch this battle play out, and the preseason will be critical for Tuimoloau to show Lou Anarumo and line coach Marion Hobby that he’s the right man for the job, sending Key back to a rotational role.”

ESPN’s Stephen Holder also highlighted this battle as one of the focus keys of the offseason.

“Veteran Arden Key, signed this offseason, can certainly handle some of the role if necessary, “ Holder wrote. “But the Colts would love if second-year end end Jaylahn Tuimoloau manages to have a breakout season and makes good on the promise the team saw in him.”

The Colts roster will continue to solidify as the season opener nears. Hopefully, by the time it arrives, the Colts will know for sure who is starting, including at quarterback.