Former Coach Says Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay Was “A Blessing”

The Indianapolis Colts family is still reeling from the news that their owner, Jim Irsay, died Wednesday at the age of 65. On Thursday, former Colts’ head coach Tony Dungy joined Pro Football Talk Live to talk about his former boss’s tragic passing.

“I was really rocked when I heard it last night,” Dungy said. “Jim invited me up to speak to the rookies two weeks ago, and I spoke to their rookie camp, but my plane was late, about 30 minutes late, and I didn’t get a chance to go stop by and see him. I can’t believe that would’ve been my last opportunity. I was really heart broken when I heard it. Such a good man and special in my life.”

Dungy joined the Colts as head coach in 2002 after running the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2001. In 2006, he led the Colts to their first Super Bowl win since Super Bowl V when they beat the Dallas Cowboys in 1970. He retired following the 2008 season.

Dungy was 85-27 during his tenure in Indianapolis in the regular season.

Dungy recalls Irsay’s kindness

As usual, Dungy relied on his faith during his times of grief. He wrote a heartfelt message on X on Thursday.

“When I got the news last night that Jim Irsay had passed away in his sleep it was devastating to me. The Bible says in many places that tomorrow is not promised to us but I wasn’t ready for this. Jim was one of the kindest, most compassionate people I have ever known,” Dungy wrote.

“He was awesome to me and my family. He was a blessing to his players and staff. But more than that he had a heart for people and for the city of Indianapolis. He loved people and did so many things for others — more things than you could imagine. I miss him already. He was a special man and I couldn’t have worked for a better owner.”

As coach of the Colts, Dungy became the first African-American head coach to win a Super Bowl in NFL history and his hiring in 2002 has been named one of the Top Moments in Colts History by the team’s official website.

Dungy’s legacy with the Colts

Dungy is one of the more underrated coaches in the history of the league. Perhaps it’s because his accomplishments are diminished by some because he had Peyton Manning as his quarterback during his tenure in Indianapolis, but any coach needs good players to win.

And win he did. Both as head coach of the Buccaneers (1996-2001) and the Colts, Dungy amassed a career regular season coaching record of 139-69. But, he did much more than just collect an incredible amount of regular-season wins.

Some other stats on Dungy:

• Became the third individual to win the Super Bowl as a player and head coach.

• Recorded 10 career 10-win seasons, including seven consecutive with the Colts.

• Made 11 career playoff appearances and set an NFL record for consecutive playoff appearances by a head coach with his 10th-straight in 2008.

• Led the Colts to become the first NFL team with six consecutive 12-win seasons (2003-08).

• Became the first head coach in NFL history to defeat all 32 NFL teams.

• Earned six division titles (five AFC South, one NFC Central).

• Assisted the club in earning a previous NFL record for the most regular season wins (115) in a decade by any NFL club (2000-09).

Irsay will be missed by many and there are a myriad of people who share Dungy’s sentiments. Irsay will leave team ownership in the hands of his daughters Carlie, Casey and Kalen.