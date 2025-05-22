Jim Irsay Shares Heartful Message to Pacers in Final Social Media Post

Jim Irsay, the longtime owner of the Indianapolis Colts, died Wednesday at the age of 65, stunning the sports world.

Throughout the NFL, Irsay was seen as bold, brash and sometimes controversial, but never afraid to speak his mind. This was especially the case on social media sites like X (formerly Twitter), where Irsay has over 526,000 followers.

While Irsay most frequently posted about the Colts and other NFL-related topics, he also liked to express his appreciation for the city of Indianapolis.

Irsay’s final tweet, posted just before noon Wednesday, was a heartful message to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and owner Herb Simon ahead of their Eastern Conference finals series against the New York Knicks.

“Go PACERS. Good luck to Herb, the entire @Pacers organization, and our city,” Irsay wrote, along with emojis of a flexed biceps and a heart.

Indiana went on to take Game 1 in dramatic fashion, overcoming a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun New York 138-135 in overtime.

Irsay’s Final Post Goes Viral

Needless to say, Irsay’s good-luck post attracted much attention. By Thursday morning, it had generated more than 7,000 retweets, 57,000 likes, and scores of comments.

“RIP, Jim. You’ll be missed,” one commenter wrote.

Another said, “Pacers gonna win it all for you, Mr. Irsay.”

A third added, “Did it for IRSAY. This is SPECIAL.”

The Pacers shared a tribute of their own Wednesday evening, issuing a statement from the Simon family on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Jim Irsay,” they wrote. “Jim took the time today to cheer us on — he was more than the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, he was a transformative figure in our city and state, a passionate advocate for the community, and someone whose generosity, vision and spirit touched countless lives.

“Jim helped shape our city into the sports capital it is today, and his legacy both on and off the field, will continue to inspire us and generations to come.”

Irsay Left His Legacy on Colts

The Colts announced Irsay’s death in a statement posted at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, saying that “Jim’s dedication to and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community and, most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed.”

A cause of death was not immediately provided, but the team said Irsay “died peacefully in his sleep” on Wednesday afternoon.

Irsay took over sole ownership of the team following his father’s death in 1997. The following year, he reshaped the direction of the franchise by drafting quarterback Peyton Manning first overall.

With Manning under center, the Colts became one of the NFL’s most successful teams, claiming two AFC titles and winning Super Bowl XLI in 2006.

“I am heartbroken to hear about Jim’s passing,” Manning wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “He was an incredibly generous and passionate owner and I will always be indebted to him for giving me my start in the NFL. His love for the Colts and the city of Indy was unmatched. His impact on players who played for him will not be forgotten.”

Irsay had dealt with numerous health issues in recent years, including a severe respiratory illness and a pair of surgeries that left him in a wheelchair, according to an Indianapolis TV station.