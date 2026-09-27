Is Dalton Schultz Playing Today? Why 12-Catch Week Isn’t Happening Vs. Colts For Texans

Dalton Schultz played one of the best games of his career in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season for the Houston Texans.

In Week 3, though, the Indianapolis Colts clearly paid attention. They’re shutting down the standout tight end.

In the first half, Schultz didn’t have a catch for the Texans.

It was part of a slow start for Houston, which trailed at the intermission to the Colts in a battle of 0-2 teams.

If the Texans are to come back, Schultz might have to get going.

If the Colts want to win, they should keep focusing on Schultz.

Is Dalton Schultz Playing Today?

Yes, Schultz is active and healthy and playing.

He just isn’t getting the ball at all for Houston.

The Texans threw the ball 11 times in the first half, and six different guys were targeted by C.J. Stroud. Schultz wasn’t one of them.

Painfully for those counting on Schultz, Foster Moreau got three targets.

That included two catches and a touchdown (with seven yards) for the backup TE.

It made everyone wonder where Schultz was, but the reality is that in Week 2, as well, Moreau was on the field a lot, too. This isn’t totally crazy.

Dalton Schultz Last Week

Schultz entered Week 3 with a ton of hype.

In Week 2, the Texans had to play without star receiver Nico Collins, but Schultz made up for the absence.

He was targeted 14 times and caught 12 of them. Schultz totaled 140 yards in the 20-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

That made it all the more shocking that he was being shut out by the Colts in Week 3.

Schultz had also put up four grabs for 35 yards in the opener.

The fact that he didn’t even have a first-half target is a huge credit to what the Colts defense was doing against Schultz.