Is Darius Slayton Playing Today? Colts’ New WR Faces Surprise Decision

Darius Slayton seemed like the perfect addition for the Indianapolis Colts.

They signed him shortly after Alec Pierce aggravated a heel injury that forced him to go on injured reserve. Slayton had been a free agent because the New York Giants cut him at the end of the preseason.

But not yet 30, Slayton seemed like he’d still have juice left in the tank. He also brought with him a strong past relationship with Colts QB Daniel Jones.

Despite all of that, Slayton’s Colts tenure hasn’t gotten off to the start he would’ve wanted.

Indy is in London in Week 4 to take on the Washington Commanders. Slayton is there, but he won’t be on the field.

Is Darius Slayton Playing Today?

No, Slayton is not playing on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The Colts will kick off in London with Slayton on the inactive list.

It’s the second consecutive week that Slayton has been inactive. He hasn’t been on the injury report, so it suggests the Colts aren’t yet ready to use him.

It made sense less than a week after he signed. But more than 10 days after his signing, Slayton still isn’t in the lineup.

This is what the South Bend Tribune wrote heading into Week 3, which means it was now a week ago: “Slayton first arrived in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning and spent most of the day going through physical examinations and introductions, then spent the week trying to get up to speed with wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne.”

Slayton had spent a few weeks on the free agent market before the Colts signed him.

“It’s been three weeks since he played football, so it’s still getting him acclimated to our offense,” Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters in the lead-up to Week 3’s game. “He’s in shape, but it’s been three weeks.”

Apparently, the Colts still don’t feel Slayton is quite up to speed.

Colts WR Depth Chart

The Colts are even more shorthanded on Sunday, because Keenan Allen is also missing in action.

Josh Downs and Laquon Treadwell are the top-two wideout options.

They will also have Ashton Dulin active, along with seventh-round rookie Deion Burks.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was elevated from the practice squad, as well.

It’s anyone’s guess how the snaps break down behind Treadwell and Downs, who had the two-highest snap totals for the Colts in Week 3 among their wide receivers.

Westbrook-Ikhine only had one snap a week ago, but he’s the most logical replacement for Allen in the lineup as far as skillset is concerned.