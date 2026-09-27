Is Darius Slayton Playing Today? How New Colts’ WR Fits In Depth Chart For Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts signed a high-quality veteran wide receiver in free agency this week.

When Alec Pierce hurt his heel, the wheels of change started spinning, and they led to Darius Slayton, the former New York Giants playmaker.

The Colts got him into the building early in the week in hopes of getting him ready as quickly as possible.

Slayton did play with Daniel Jones when they were both with the Giants, so there’s plenty of familiarity there. The wideout will just have to learn Indy’s offense well enough to make a difference.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Slayton would be ready in time for Week 3. The Colts play the Houston Texans and their potent defense on Sunday afternoon.

Slayton being out on the field would certainly have the chance to help the cause, but even if he’s active, his snap total is still a question mark, too.

Is Darius Slayton Playing Today?

The Colts didn’t make it clear whether Slayton would be active or not for Week 3.

Update: Slayton is officially inactive for Week 3.

He had less than a full week to learn Indianapolis’ system. He showed up on Tuesday.

According to the South Bend Tribune: “Slayton first arrived in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning and spent most of the day going through physical examinations and introductions, then spent the week trying to get up to speed with wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne.”

Slayton has only played for the Giants before joining the Colts.

“It’s been three weeks since he played football, so it’s still getting him acclimated to our offense,” Colts coach Shane Steichen told reporters in the lead-up to Week 3’s game. “He’s in shape, but it’s been three weeks.”

It seemed likely that the Colts wouldn’t give Slayton a full workload, even if had been active.

Colts WR Depth Chart

The Colts without Pierce definitely feel weaker at wide receiver.

It made sense at the time contract-wise to trade Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers in the offseason, but he’d sure help the cause now.

Josh Downs, the slot receiver, will likely be the most reliable target for Jones with Pierce out.

Then it’s some veterans: Keenan Allen, Laquon Treadwell and potentially Slayton.

Beyond them, there’s Ashton Dulin — although he’s injured right now, and the Colts signed Anthony Gould up from the practice squad in his place. The seventh-round rookie Deion Burks has gotten two touches this season, both on jet sweep runs. And then the Colts elevated Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to play in Week 3, adding more veteran experience to the mix.

If Slayton can fill even some of Pierce’s shoes, that’ll help in a big way.

If he can’t, though, a Colts team that has begun the season 0-2 could struggle to find its way going forward.