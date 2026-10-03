Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Announces Personal News Ahead of Commanders Game

The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for their Week 4 matchup against the Washington Commanders after earning a narrow victory over the Houston Texans. Indianapolis improved to 1-2 with a last-minute 19-17 win and now faces another 1-2 team in London.

Jonathan Taylor has played a major role in the Colts’ offense through the first three games. The running back leads the team’s rushing attack as Indianapolis prepares for a difficult matchup against a Washington defense that has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season.

The international game also comes with several personnel questions for the Colts. Keenan Allen and Ashton Dulin remain questionable, while the Commanders will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels. Before the teams meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Taylor has revealed a personal development that has changed his approach to the season.

Jonathan Taylor Reveals New Motivation After Becoming a Father

Jonathan Taylor revealed that becoming a first-time father has given him a new source of motivation. The Colts running back said he has normally relied on his own internal drive to improve, but fatherhood has added an external factor that pushes him to be better.

“It’s interesting because normally I’m intrinsically motivated to want to better myself, to be the best. It’s kind of weird now to have like an external factor that’s really like pulling on you and making you want to be your best.” Jonathan Taylor said.

Taylor explained that the new motivation has made him even more determined to improve.

“Like I said, when you’re intrinsically motivated, you don’t really need any other motivation, but now it’s just something making you even more motivated. But it’s an awesome feeling…”

Taylor also said the change affects how he approaches his life away from football. He wants his actions to provide the right example for his daughter.

“It’s like you want to make sure you’re doing the right thing because there’s no way you can teach someone how to live in this world and to treat others with love and respect if you’re not doing so yourself.”

Taylor has also performed strongly on the field through three games. He has 66 carries for 258 yards and four rushing touchdowns. All four scores came during Indianapolis’ first two games against Baltimore and Kansas City.

Jonathan Taylor Faces Tough Test Against Washington

Taylor now takes that renewed motivation into a significant matchup against Washington. The Colts and Commanders will meet on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with both teams entering at 1-2.

Washington has allowed only 246 rushing yards through three games, the third-fewest in the NFL. More notably, the Commanders have allowed zero rushing touchdowns on 64 carries.

That creates a difficult challenge for Taylor, who has already scored four rushing touchdowns this season. His workload has also been heavy, with 66 carries through three weeks.

The Commanders will make a quarterback change for the matchup. Jayden Daniels has been ruled out after his elbow injury, leaving veteran Marcus Mariota to make his second straight start. Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns in Washington’s Week 3 win over Seattle.

Indianapolis also has uncertainty at wide receiver. Keenan Allen is questionable with a groin injury, while Ashton Dulin is questionable after missing the previous two games with an ankle injury. Darius Slayton could provide another option after joining the Colts earlier in the season.

Taylor’s rushing production will remain an important part of Indianapolis’s offensive approach against Washington’s strong run defense. After the London matchup, the Colts will return to the United States for a Week 5 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 11.