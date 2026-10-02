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Indianapolis Colts’ Shane Steichen Gets Honest About Commanders’ Marcus Mariota

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Shane Steichen
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are two days out from their Week 4 clash against the Washington Commanders.

Ahead of the meeting, head coach Shane Steichen sat down with the media to reveal his expectations for the game.

In his press conference, he touched on the Commanders’ quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Indianapolis Colts’ Shane Steichen Comments on Marcus Mariota

Shane Steichen
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 22: Head Coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter of the preseason game against at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Carter/Getty Images)

As reported by James Boyd of The Athletic, Steichen pointed out what the Colts will be up against when facing 32-year-old Mariota.

“He’s won a lot of games in the league,” Steichen stated. “A lot of respect for him. Heard a lot of great things about him as a person as well. But very mobile, can make plays with his legs. Very good in the pocket, too, as well…”

Steichen also noted the importance of rush lanes and coverage on the back once Sunday rolls around.

During Mariota’s 2025 campaign with Washington, he completed 139 of 227 passes (61.2%) for 1,695 yards. He posted 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

His 2026 season marks his third with the Commanders, but his 12th in the NFL.

So far, he has completed 30 of 47 passes (63.8%) for 294 yards and four touchdowns.

The Tennessee Titans picked Mariota No. 2 overall in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Throughout his professional career, he’s played with the Titans (five seasons), the Las Vegas Raiders (two seasons), the Atlanta Falcons (one season), the Philadelphia Eagles (one season) and now Washington.

Ultimately, Indianapolis’ pass rush and how it handles Mariota will likely decide the game.

Pressuring him is the primary key to unlocking a second consecutive victory, but Mariota is not the type of quarterback to make things easy.

Connecting with wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs could be just enough to disrupt the Colts’ defensive unit, which hadn’t seen much progress until Week 3.

Where Do the Colts Stand Right Now?

Shane Steichen
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 20: Head coach Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Washington and Indianapolis are both riding a 1-2 overall record.

For the Commanders, this places them last in the NFC East.

As for the Colts, they are ranked second in the AFC South, just below the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1).

They are trailed by the Titans (0-3) and the Houston Texans (0-3).

Had the Colts lost to the Texans in Week 3, this board would look quite different. Fortunately, they were able to scrape by with a last-minute 19-17 victory over Houston.

Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Once their Week 4 meeting wraps up, Indianapolis will head into Week 5 to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 11, at Acrisure Stadium — another road trip for the Colts.

Fans are hoping their success last weekend wasn’t a fluke.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Indianapolis Colts’ Shane Steichen Gets Honest About Commanders’ Marcus Mariota

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