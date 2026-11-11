Josh Allen Set To Top Historic Peyton Manning Record: What Is It?

Josh Allen is closing in on a Peyton Manning record that Indianapolis Colts fans have watched survive for nearly two decades. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has already pulled even with the Hall of Famer, and his next touchdown could leave Manning looking up at someone else.

For Indianapolis, it is another reminder of how productive Manning was from the moment he entered the league. However, Allen has reached the same milestone with considerably more time remaining to build on it.

That is what makes this chase particularly impressive. Allen does not need a massive finish to the season. He needs one more scoring play.

Josh Allen Ties Peyton Manning’s Combined Touchdown Record

Manning accounted for 322 combined touchdowns during his first 10 NFL seasons, the highest total in league history. His production included 306 passing touchdowns and 16 rushing scores, according to StatMuse. All came with the Colts between 1998 and 2007.

As of November 11, Allen has matched that total. His career numbers include 232 passing touchdowns, 88 rushing touchdowns and two receiving scores. Those figures cover regular-season games, excluding playoff production.

The biggest difference is where Allen stands in his career. He is only in Year 9 after joining Buffalo in 2018. His first-10-season window will remain open through the end of 2027.

Allen can therefore move ahead of Manning this season and spend another full year increasing the record. That leaves plenty of room for the eventual total to climb well beyond 322.

His rushing production has made an enormous difference. Manning reached his mark primarily through the air, while Allen has consistently given Buffalo another scoring option near the goal line.

That does not diminish what Manning accomplished. The Colts legend started all 160 regular-season games during his first decade, combining availability with exceptional passing production.

For Indianapolis fans, seeing Allen need such a productive combination of passing and rushing to catch him adds perspective. Manning established a standard that has remained difficult to reach, even for quarterbacks with more ways to score.

Patrick Mahomes Could Also Break Peyton Manning’s Record

Patrick Mahomes also has an opportunity to surpass Manning before the season ends.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is in Year 10, meaning 2026 represents his final season within this record’s qualifying window. His career began in 2017, one year before Allen arrived in Buffalo.

Mahomes has 281 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing scores, giving him 301 combined touchdowns. That leaves him 21 away from tying Manning and 22 away from moving ahead.

A productive finish could get him there. However, surpassing Manning would not necessarily mean claiming the record outright.

Allen can keep adding touchdowns, forcing Mahomes to chase a moving target. Buffalo’s quarterback also has the advantage of another full season afterward, so it’s safe to say the Bills’ signal-caller will own it completely alone.

Manning’s total remains significant regardless of which quarterback passes it first. But Allen has put the Colts legend one touchdown away from surrendering his share of the lead.