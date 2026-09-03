Keenan Allen Breaks Silence on Arrest With Message for Fans

Keenan Allen is preparing for his first regular-season game with the Indianapolis Colts after joining the team during training camp. The veteran wide receiver signed a one-year contract with Indianapolis and quickly became an important addition to a receiving group adjusting to the departure of Michael Pittman Jr.

Allen made his Colts preseason debut against the Detroit Lions, catching one pass for 24 yards on three snaps. He is now preparing for the September 13 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens while also adjusting to a new team and role.

The 34-year-old receiver has a long relationship with Colts coach Shane Steichen from their time with the Chargers. Allen also brings 13 years of NFL experience and a decorated career to Indianapolis. He addressed the media on Thursday as the Colts continued preparations for the regular season.

Keenan Allen Addresses Arrest as Colts Prepare for Ravens Opener

The Athletic’s James Boyd posted a video on X where Allen declined to discuss his recent arrest, citing the ongoing legal matter. Allen faces preliminary misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and OVWI endangering a person.

“Because it’s an ongoing legal matter, we’re not gonna discuss it,” Allen said. “Like I said, just focus on football and being a good team.”

Allen said he has spoken with his teammates about the situation but will keep those conversations private.

“I’m going to keep those discussions in-house, just focus on being a good football player and getting ready for the season,” he said.

His court date is scheduled for Sept. 16, three days after Indianapolis opens the season against Baltimore.

Under the NFL’s collectively bargained policy on substance abuse, a first-time offense involving alcohol carries a three-game suspension, although the league typically waits for the legal process to conclude before imposing discipline.

Allen was asked what he wanted Colts fans to know about him following the incident.

“I take my job serious, I’m a good football player and I try to be a good teammate. That’s what I’m focused on,” he said.

He also thanked fans for their support and made clear that he is ready for the season.

“Appreciate the support. I’m ready for the football season, ready to make plays and get this thing going,” Allen said.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard previously said Allen would play in the opener against the Ravens. Ballard also said the team handled the matter internally and that the rest is a league issue.

Allen’s immediate focus remains on football as Indianapolis prepares for Week 1.

The Colts have also received strong support for Allen from within the organization.

Colts Teammates and Coaches Rally Around Keenan Allen

Ballard strongly defended Allen’s character after the arrest became public. The general manager pointed to Allen’s lengthy career and the absence of previous off-field issues.

“Good people make mistakes,” Ballard said. “He’s a tremendous human being. Give him some grace and he’ll work through the process of the legal system.”

Ballard also highlighted Allen’s 14 years in the league, decorated career and reputation as a teammate. He said the Colts feel “unequivocally” good about who Allen is.

Steichen also spoke with Allen privately and chose not to discuss their conversation publicly.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Keenan, and I had a private conversation with him,” Steichen said. “I’ll keep that in-house and keep it private.”

Allen has also become an important presence in Reggie Wayne’s receivers’ room. Wayne praised his veteran leadership and experience, saying it has been a pleasure to have Allen with the group.

The addition of Allen is especially important after the Colts traded Pittman to Pittsburgh. Alec Pierce is also recovering from ankle and heel surgery, while Josh Downs is expected to remain part of the receiving group.

Allen now enters the Ravens matchup with his focus on football. His message to Indianapolis fans was centered on his work, his teammates and getting ready to make plays in his first regular-season game with the Colts.