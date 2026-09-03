Colts’ Laquon Treadwell Makes Feelings Clear on Keenan Allen

The Indianapolis Colts welcomed a notable veteran addition this offseason in Keenan Allen, but one small detail didn’t come along with him: his longtime jersey number. Allen wore No. 13 for all 13 years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears, but he’s suiting up in No. 10 for Indianapolis after that number was already spoken for.

The reason traces back to a conversation between Allen and the man currently wearing it.

Treadwell Explains His Decision to Keep No. 13

Laquon Treadwell addressed the situation directly with reporters, making clear the choice to hold onto the number wasn’t taken lightly.

“Me and Keenan spoke probably three times already,” Treadwell said. “He was just like, he’s not really worried about it. And like I told him, ‘I respect the game. I know what you did in the number.’ Me and my family, we did a lot of praying about it as well. So, he was cool with me keeping the number.”

The two had discussed the situation earlier in camp too. Allen said he was taking a wait-and-see approach when the topic first came up in August. He noted he didn’t want to step on a fellow veteran’s toes. He planned to revisit it once the preseason wrapped.

That conversation ultimately worked out in Treadwell’s favor. Treadwell first wore No. 7 in Indianapolis back in 2024. He switched to No. 17 once the Colts signed cornerback Charvarius Ward. He settled into No. 13 when quarterback Daniel Jones joined the team. Across 10 NFL seasons and six organizations, the 31-year-old has worn seven different numbers.

What Each Player Brings to Indianapolis This Season

Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler who ranks 13th in NFL history with 1,055 career receptions, is expected to step into a significant role for Indianapolis, likely as the team’s WR3 replacing Michael Pittman Jr., who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason due to his cap hit. He’s expected to be available for Week 1 despite a DUI arrest over the weekend.

Treadwell, meanwhile, has carved out a different kind of role in Indianapolis. He appeared in 10 games last season without a catch or target, but he’s remained on the roster largely because of his special teams contributions, an area where he’s been consistently valuable over the past two seasons.

Two very different careers, two very different roles. In the end, it was a simple resolution to a jersey number that could’ve easily turned into a distraction. Treadwell’s respect for what Allen accomplished came through clearly, and Allen’s willingness not to push the issue speaks to how he’s approached his time in Indianapolis so far.