Free Agent CB Kenny Moore Opens Up on Colts Departure as He Searches for New Team

The Indianapolis Colts have spent the offseason making big moves left and right. One of the more overlooked decisions the front office made, though, saw it decide to move on from veteran cornerback Kenny Moore. After Moore requested a trade in April, the Indy searched for a trade partner, but it instead opted to release him after a deal failed to come to fruition.

Moore has spent the past several weeks on the open market, and to this point, he has been unable to find a new home in the NFL. That will likely change in the near future, but first, Moore decided to reflect on the Colts’ decision to move on from him, as he recently sent a strong message to his former team.

Kenny Moore Gets Real on Colts’ Release

After not getting selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, Moore latched on with the Colts, and he ended up becoming a key piece of their defense immediately. A scrappy slot cornerback, Moore gradually improved as his career went on, and he even earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021, which was easily his best individual season in the pros (102 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, 13 pass breakups, one forced fumble).

In 2025, Moore’s role was sliced in half, and he lost a significant amount of snaps after the team acquired Sauce Gardner in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets. Gardner is unsurprisingly going to become the focal point of the Colts’ secondary moving forward, which made Moore expendable this offseason.

As a result, it wasn’t much of a surprise to see Indianapolis decide to move on from Moore, even though it was a very tough pill to swallow, considering how he spent the first nine years of his career in town. However, Moore holds no ill will towards his former team, as he gushed over the Colts’ organization when discussing his time in town.

“I’m so thankful for my time with the Colts,” Moore said during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I can’t say that enough. They’re family. I can still call the people that I’ve experienced and grown with over the years. I’ve got a lot of humility, but I think I’ve just gone through growth. Just growing. I’m at a perfect point of my career where I really want to win.”

Colts’ Cornerback Depth Chart in Good Shape Despite Kenny Moore’s Departure

Again, losing Moore hurts, but from a pure football perspective, the Colts should be just fine. Gardner and Charvarius Ward have the potential to be one of the cornerback duos in the league if they can both stay healthy, and third-round rookie Justin Walley seems to be in line to be the team’s new nickelback.

There are several other big-name veterans who haven’t found a new home in free agency this offseason, but that typically changes around the time training camp gets underway. So while Moore is without a team for the time being, expect him to have a new home by the time Week 1 rolls around.