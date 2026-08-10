Colts Make Surprising Anthony Richardson Decision

The Indianapolis Colts have made their first depth chart decision of the 2026 preseason, and it’s a pretty concerning development for Anthony Richardson.

While Daniel Jones is firmly established as QB1, Indianapolis did not name a clear winner for the backup job… Instead, the Colts listed both Richardson and Riley Leonard as QB2.

Sure that may not technically be a demotion for Richardson, but it is difficult not to view it as a bit of a diss considering how much the Colts invested in him just three years ago…

Richardson was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and was supposed to be the quarterback who would become the face of the franchise. But now, he is fighting just to simply be the No. 2 quarterback behind Jones. And he’s fighting with Riley Leonard, a sixth round pick from a year ago.

Richardson has fallen a long way

Now there is still plenty of time for Anthony Richardson to change this narrative.

Head coach Shane Steichen said both Richardson and Leonard will play in Thursday’s preseason opener which is nice, although he has not revealed which quarterback will take the field first.

Injuries have been the main story for him. Vision issues stemming from a fractured orbital bone, suffered when a resistance band snapped into his face during pregame warmups, cost Richardson two months last season and may still be lingering.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend that Richardson could still be dealing with the aftereffects. Combined with a pattern of durability concerns dating back to his rookie year, it’s fair to ask how much of Richardson’s regression is mechanical and how much is physical.

For his part, Richardson is at least saying the right things. “I’m here right now trying to make sure I can stamp my foot on this team and be the best version of myself I can be,” he said Sunday.

Where this leaves Richardson

He requested a trade back in February, and while nothing has materialized, GM Chris Ballard has made clear he’s not getting rid of Anthony Richardson for nothing.

“We’re not just giving him away, we’re not going to do that,” Ballard said. “He is a great teammate and he’s fun to be around… I still think he has got a future.”

Riley Leonard, meanwhile, sounds like a player who’s settled into the offense.

“I think maybe this camp, I’ve taken a step further in understanding what the defense is doing a lot better,” he said, crediting the extra year of reps for letting him “get my eyes up” instead of processing motions on the fly.

Now none of this means Anthony Richardson’s career is over. He’s still 24, still has the size and arm talent that made him a top four pick, and quarterbacks have rebuilt careers with less physical upside plenty of times. But the margin for error is pretty much gone by this point.

The Indianapolis Colts listing Richardson and Leonard together doesn’t mean Richardson has lost the QB2 competition. But it does make one thing very clear: His draft status is no longer buying him anything in Indianapolis. Now, Richardson has to earn it.