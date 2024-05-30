Colts Trade Proposal Gives $25 Million Pro Bowler a ‘Fresh Start’

The Indianapolis Colts already have a reliable running back in Jonathan Taylor, but a trade proposal for Miles Sanders could give the former Pro Bowler a fresh start in the AFC.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine laid out some potential trades for players who need fresh starts. The list included big names like defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Ballentine laid out a reasonable trade offer for the Colts to bring Sanders in.

Colts receive: RB Miles Sanders

Panthers receive: 2025 sixth-round pick

“Indianapolis would be the optimal landing spot for a Sanders resurgence,” Ballentine wrote. “His best season came with the Eagles when Shane Steichen served as offensive coordinator. He had 1,347 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022 before Steichen left to take the Indianapolis Colts head coach.”

He’s not the same player he used to be, but Sanders could still fill a key role for the Colts.

Miles Sanders Can Still Be a Productive Running Back

Things went poorly for Sanders in 2023. However, a chance of scenery could do him a lot of good.

Sanders had to wait until his final year at Penn State to break out on the national stage. After spending time behind future NFL star Saquon Barkley, Sanders took over as the starting running back in 2018. He finished the year with 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Philadelphia Eagles picked Sanders up in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. It took him some time, but he developed into a Pro Bowl running back in 2022, posting a career-high 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns without missing a game.

That breakout year allowed Sanders to cash in during free agency. The Carolina Panthers scooped him up with a four-year, $25.4 million deal last offseason.

Unfortunately, the season ended up being a nightmare for the entire Panthers team. A brutal 2-15 season with a poor offensive line led to career-low marks across the board for Sanders. He recorded just one rushing touchdown, averaging a disappointing 3.3 yards per carry.

Things could turn around with a better overall offensive performance from the Panthers in 2024. If that doesn’t happen, then a change of scenery could be the best move for Sanders and Carolina.

The Colts Need a Reliable Backup Running Back

Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy. However, if he’s not able to suit up at any point in 2024, the Colts don’t have any ideal options behind him.

Zack Moss filled in admirably last season for Taylor, but the veteran running back left in free agency. That leaves a handful of backs currently on the roster fighting for playing time.

Tyler Goodson saw some limited action for the Colts last season, even averaging a strong 6.7 yards per carry. Fans will mostly remember him for a fourth-down drop that cost the Colts a chance at the postseason in their season finale.

The most interesting candidate to take over as RB2 is Evan Hull. The former Northwestern back shined in training camp as a rookie last season, but missed the entire season due to a knee injury.

Other potential backup options include Trey Sermon and Zavier Scott. A trade for a player like Sanders could give the Colts a much more established veteran backup behind Taylor.