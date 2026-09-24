NFL Fines Colts’ Starter $8,847 for ‘Offensive Demonstration’

The NFL has fined an Indianapolis Colts starter $8,847 for what it has termed an “offensive demonstration.”

It’s something that is sure to bring about some conversation surrounding the actions of starting offensive lineman Matt Goncalves.

The fine was announced on Thursday.

Why Colts’ Matt Goncalves Was Fined By NFL

The official information from the NFL to Goncalves read as such, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

“Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration… in poor taste.”

Schefter describes that after Tyler Warren scored a touchdown for the Colts on Sunday Night Football, the tight end gave the football to Goncalves, who then “pretended to pop off its top and celebrate.”

More: Colts guard Matt Goncalves also was fined $8,847 for engaging Sunday night in what the NFL called an offensive demonstration. “Your imitation of chugging a beer constituted an offensive demonstration…in poor taste.” After Tyler Warren scored, he gave the football to… pic.twitter.com/7y50i79uXt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2026

It’s not the only fine of this nature this week.

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk was fined using the same “offensive demonstration” terminology from the NFL.

Juszczyk performed a celebration that he always does on his touchdowns in homage to his “Juice” nickname, but this was the first time he was fined — seemingly with it being interpreted differently this time around.

The fine for Juszczyk was larger, at $14,926, based on him having a larger contract. He has already appealed his fine.

What To Know About Matt Goncalves

Goncalves is a 6-foot-6, 317-pound offensive guard for the Colts.

He was a third-round pick, No. 79 overall, by the Colts in the 2024 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Goncalves has appeared in all but one possible Colts game since he was drafted.

He played in 17 games as a rookie, starting eight of them.

Goncalves then started 16 games in 2025, missing one.

He has now started the first two games of the 2026 season, too.

Goncalves entered the NFL a a tackle, but he is now the every-week right guard for Indy, opposite the superstar left guard Quenton Nelson.

A small fine isn’t going to make or break Goncalves, and the Colts would rather him play with enthusiasm and energy versus not.

But given what the NFL is clearly paying attention to in its fines this week, it seems like players should probably stay away from any sort of celebrations that have drinking connotations in the weeks ahead.

The Colts are back home on Sunday, still 0-2 and looking for their first win. They’ll host the AFC South rival Houston Texans and their potent pass rush, so Goncalves and the rest of the offensive line will have to be on the top of their games.